For A Relaxing Take On Adventure Travel, Try A Mellow 'Dolce Tempo' Hike Or Bike Trip Through Europe
Do you ever come back from a long-overdue vacation and feel you haven't switched off at all? If your answer is yes, you're not alone. Whether it may be looking after your kids, completing all your sightseeing plans, or catching one flight after another — we all deserve a peaceful "out of office" moment. And that's when Backroad comes to rescue. For almost 50 years, the travel company has had travelers and their well-being in mind. Experienced and thoughtful travel experts plan detailed, exciting active group adventures across the globe where you can choose to explore a town on two wheels or by getting your legs moving. Either way, the excitement is guaranteed. Solo female travelers are not left behind: They can join women-led tours, make new friends, and live new, sensational experiences.
What makes this company come into the spotlight is their Dolce Tempo option, as sweet as the name suggests. Dolce Tempo means to provide unforgettable holidays at a slower pace, appropriate for any type of traveler, from globetrotters to first-timers. The purpose is to be present in the moment and learn new realities. That being said, you won't need to rush from one hotel to another, but you simply take in that paused moment before you embark on your next destination. That secret Italian island for a slow-life vacation doesn't sound so unreachable now, does it?
And the good news does not end here. Backroads will lift a weight off your shoulders by booking your entire itinerary, from accommodation in luxury properties and laid-back hotels to a cruise ship to e-biking and walking excursions with trustworthy leaders supporting you along the way. Dolce Tempo has also crafted itineraries around Europe and beyond, suited for everyone from solo travelers and couples to families with young adult children, including people with different physical skills.
Dolce Tempo itineraries in Europe
If you have crossed your fingers hoping to find an unhurried vacation in Italy, your wish has been granted. We are certain that the team at Backroads didn't randomly pick an Italian name for their Dolce Tempo program, and their bike tour through the Tuscan vineyards seems to keep the promise. A five-night stay designed for a group of friends, solo travelers, or couples who want to explore the hill town of Chianti (the absolute best Italian destination for wine lovers), cycle past olive gardens, and, obviously, delight in rich regional vino and enjoy a proper Italian-style lunch at a local agriturismo (farmhouse). It may sound too good to be true, but it is indeed.
Mountain lovers will be fascinated by the jaw-dropping landscape that the German and Austrian Alps offer. Hop on your bike in Munich and pedal your way through evergreen woodlands, picturesque lakes, and quaint towns until you reach the majestic Austrian peaks within the Tyrol region. For those who are always undecided between sea and mountain holidays, the Spanish e-bike tour will transport you from the lively, multi-cultural city of Barcelona, cycling all the way up toward the Spanish mountain range until descending to the sun-kissed coastal towns.
If you need to hit those steps on your smartwatch, a slow-paced trip is what you're looking for. Iceland offers invigorating hikes in a dramatic, wild scenery between volcanic landscapes and glacial valleys, while basking in the midnight sun during summer. The Scottish Highlands are a must-see destination in the United Kingdom. Immerse yourself in unspoiled nature and get to know the local lifestyle in one of the country's best whisky destinations, while listening to bagpipes in the background. The hardest task will be selecting one of these options, but whatever you decide, it will be the right decision.