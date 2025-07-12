For A Relaxing Take On Adventure Travel, Try A Mellow 'Dolce Tempo' Hike Or Bike Trip Through Europe

Do you ever come back from a long-overdue vacation and feel you haven't switched off at all? If your answer is yes, you're not alone. Whether it may be looking after your kids, completing all your sightseeing plans, or catching one flight after another — we all deserve a peaceful "out of office" moment. And that's when Backroad comes to rescue. For almost 50 years, the travel company has had travelers and their well-being in mind. Experienced and thoughtful travel experts plan detailed, exciting active group adventures across the globe where you can choose to explore a town on two wheels or by getting your legs moving. Either way, the excitement is guaranteed. Solo female travelers are not left behind: They can join women-led tours, make new friends, and live new, sensational experiences.

What makes this company come into the spotlight is their Dolce Tempo option, as sweet as the name suggests. Dolce Tempo means to provide unforgettable holidays at a slower pace, appropriate for any type of traveler, from globetrotters to first-timers. The purpose is to be present in the moment and learn new realities. That being said, you won't need to rush from one hotel to another, but you simply take in that paused moment before you embark on your next destination. That secret Italian island for a slow-life vacation doesn't sound so unreachable now, does it?

And the good news does not end here. Backroads will lift a weight off your shoulders by booking your entire itinerary, from accommodation in luxury properties and laid-back hotels to a cruise ship to e-biking and walking excursions with trustworthy leaders supporting you along the way. Dolce Tempo has also crafted itineraries around Europe and beyond, suited for everyone from solo travelers and couples to families with young adult children, including people with different physical skills.