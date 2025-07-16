Sandwiched Between Seattle And Portland Is Washington's Vibrant Capital City Full Of Art And Culture
Although Seattle, America's most 'Outdoor-Friendly' destination, is Washington's largest and arguably most iconic city, it is not the Evergreen State's capital. Instead, Olympia, located about 30 minutes away from Steilacoom, an overlooked gem that's Washington's oldest town, is. Situated on the Puget Sound, Olympia is sandwiched between the Emerald City and Portland. In addition to being Washington's capital since 1853, arts and culture are vital to its identity.
Olympia's spectacular downtown, packed with historic buildings, is buzzing with innovative energy. Come and explore its walkable areas and artistic businesses. Childhood's End Gallery is a popular shop in town with prints, woodwork, and jewelry, crafted by individuals based in the Pacific Northwest. Additionally, there's Splash Gallery of Olympia. This is another spot in downtown where you can take in the beauty of local artwork inspired by the Pacific Northwest.
In Downtown Olympia, you can also be the artist. At Painted Plate, you can design and decorate a ceramic piece of your choosing. If you're interested in this activity, make a reservation by calling Painted Plate but note that it will take a few days for your creation to be ready to take home. In short, Downtown Olympia is a vibrant center that will inspire visitors.
Artful and creative fun for all ages in Olympia, Washington
Olympia holds a number of events throughout the year. However, the family-friendly Arts Walk arguably showcases the city's cultural scene best. Held in the spring and fall, this free celebration shuts down the streets of downtown. This allows visitors to enjoy an evening of performances, exhibit viewing, and more. To learn when the next Arts Walks is, head to the event's website.
The city's downtown also has a Creative District, known for attractions like the Hands On Children's Museum. Tickets for the Hands On Children's Museum can be purchased online. Indoor play areas and science and educational activities are among its highlights. Likewise, an Arts & Parts studio is one of the exhibits available for little ones. Here, kids can let their imagination run wild by coloring, painting, and creating crafts.
The next time you're in Olympia, watching a performance is a must. The Creative District also features several performance venues. This includes Olympia Family Theater, where you can watch a local production, generally suited for younger audiences. You'll also discover the Washington Center for the Performing Arts. Everything from musicals to comedy shows and author talks are hosted here. Check out the respective websites for Olympia Family Theater and the Washington Center for the Performing Arts for upcoming shows.
Visit these scenic sites in Olympia, Washington
Of course, you can't leave Olympia without stopping by the Washington State Capitol Building and Campus. Constructed in the 1920s, guided tours of this Beaux-Arts structure are offered daily, at no charge. Some come solely to explore the campus and admire the architecture. With abundant greenery and views of Capitol Lake, it's not hard to see why. The Capitol Campus is home to a gorgeous Sunken Garden as well as Heritage Park, featuring walking paths on Capitol Lake.
Another place with lovely scenery worth visiting in Olympia is Percival Landing Park. Located downtown, you can easily venture to this waterfront destination following an afternoon of gallery hopping, shopping, and dining. Stroll the boardwalk for views of the Puget Sound and while you're at it, admire the public art found at this site. This includes a piece titled Motherhood, a bronze sculpture of a woman with a child in her arms, created by Simon Kogan.
Olympia is a little over an hour away from Seattle and two hours away from Portland. These two cities that tourists often get mixed up are where you'll find the nearest major airports. With that in mind, you can take a low-cost two-hour FlixBus from either city to Olympia. Passengers are let off at the Olympia Transit Center in downtown. If you need lodging, DoubleTree by Hilton Olympia Downtown Capitol District is within walking distance of Olympia Transit Center, Percival Landing Park, and other attractions in the area. Finally, before your visit, check out the Olympia Downtown Alliance's Instagram to learn of any upcoming happenings in the city.