Sandwiched Between Seattle And Portland Is Washington's Vibrant Capital City Full Of Art And Culture

Although Seattle, America's most 'Outdoor-Friendly' destination, is Washington's largest and arguably most iconic city, it is not the Evergreen State's capital. Instead, Olympia, located about 30 minutes away from Steilacoom, an overlooked gem that's Washington's oldest town, is. Situated on the Puget Sound, Olympia is sandwiched between the Emerald City and Portland. In addition to being Washington's capital since 1853, arts and culture are vital to its identity.

Olympia's spectacular downtown, packed with historic buildings, is buzzing with innovative energy. Come and explore its walkable areas and artistic businesses. Childhood's End Gallery is a popular shop in town with prints, woodwork, and jewelry, crafted by individuals based in the Pacific Northwest. Additionally, there's Splash Gallery of Olympia. This is another spot in downtown where you can take in the beauty of local artwork inspired by the Pacific Northwest.

In Downtown Olympia, you can also be the artist. At Painted Plate, you can design and decorate a ceramic piece of your choosing. If you're interested in this activity, make a reservation by calling Painted Plate but note that it will take a few days for your creation to be ready to take home. In short, Downtown Olympia is a vibrant center that will inspire visitors.