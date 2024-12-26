Washington's Oldest Town Is An Overlooked Gem With Cute Waterfront Parks, Coffee Shops, And Trails

Washington is a state that hides many gems. From lesser known-beach towns with European charm like Poulsbo to underrated coastal towns with similar vibes to Seattle like Bellingham, there are endless Pacific Northwest destinations simply begging to be discovered. While it may be one of the newest states – joining the U.S. in 1889 – Washington holds a wealth of history in its oldest towns like the bayside beauty, Port Townsend, and the mountainside capital, Olympia. But its very oldest town is one of its most overlooked.

Incorporated in 1854, Steilacoom holds a treasure trove of historic beauty. Brimming with small-town charm, the sleepy seaside village is home to quaint coffee shops, waterfront parks with breathtaking views, and a beautiful historic district lined with well-preserved buildings and historical museums. If you're planning a trip to the Evergreen State, but you'd rather skip the crowded destinations like Seattle, step back in time with a visit to Washington's historic charmer, Steilacoom.