Washington's Oldest Town Is An Overlooked Gem With Cute Waterfront Parks, Coffee Shops, And Trails
Washington is a state that hides many gems. From lesser known-beach towns with European charm like Poulsbo to underrated coastal towns with similar vibes to Seattle like Bellingham, there are endless Pacific Northwest destinations simply begging to be discovered. While it may be one of the newest states – joining the U.S. in 1889 – Washington holds a wealth of history in its oldest towns like the bayside beauty, Port Townsend, and the mountainside capital, Olympia. But its very oldest town is one of its most overlooked.
Incorporated in 1854, Steilacoom holds a treasure trove of historic beauty. Brimming with small-town charm, the sleepy seaside village is home to quaint coffee shops, waterfront parks with breathtaking views, and a beautiful historic district lined with well-preserved buildings and historical museums. If you're planning a trip to the Evergreen State, but you'd rather skip the crowded destinations like Seattle, step back in time with a visit to Washington's historic charmer, Steilacoom.
Sip in local coffee and history
If you love cozy towns with charming local shops and rich history, Steilacoom is the perfect place to spend a day. Start the morning by sipping a cup of locally roasted coffee at Topside Coffee Cabin, a quaint cafe with spectacular Olympic Mountain views tucked below the Topside Bar and Grill. Another favorite local spot is the Bair Bistro, whose building's history dates back to 1895 when it served as the town's first drugstore and post office. Inside, you'll find an array of 19th-century mementos from Steilacoom's past, as well as a vintage-style soda fountain serving sweet treats.
To dig deeper into the town's history, you can visit the Steilacoom Historical Museum located in the 1857 homestead of pioneer Nathaniel Orr. Wander through the Orr family garden before heading down the hill to visit the Wagon Shop. You can also explore the Steilacoom Tribal Cultural Center and Museum, which gives an in-depth look into the Steilacoom Tribe and its history in Puget Sound.
Scenic beauty in Steilacoom
Not only does Steilacoom have a lot to offer in the way of historic beauty, but the town's outdoor wonders are unmatched. Head to Pioneer Orchard Park on the waterfront, where you can sit on a bench and admire sweeping vistas of the Puget Sound and the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in the distance. Perched high up on a hill overlooking the town is Fort Steilacoom Park, which features 340 acres of forest-lined paths, the serene Waughop Lake, an off-leash dog park, historic barns, and majestic mountain views. Hike the Discovery Trail, a scenic 1-mile-plus trail around the lake, and discover even more local history at the Fort Steilacoom Historical Museum across the street from the park.
End your day by dining at one of the town's charming local eateries, such as the Steilacoom Pub and Grill, which boasts over 30 beers on tap, delicious food, and nightly events including karaoke and live music on occasion. In the historic heart of Steilacoom, the rooftop deck at Topside Bar and Grill is the perfect spot to enjoy picturesque sunset views with your meal.