'America's Last True Wilderness' Is A Renowned Alaskan Paradise Full Of Wildlife And Pristine Beauty

One of the wildest, most ecologically intact landscapes in the world is situated on Alaska's North Slope, and is home to vast herds of caribou, three subspecies of bears, musk oxen, wolverines, wild sheep and Arctic wolves, among dozens of other mammals, 42 species of fish and about 200 species of migratory birds. The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is one of the continent's last true wilderness areas, and also home to the Indigenous Inupiat and Gwich'in people, who have subsisted in the high Arctic for thousands of years. The Gwich'in still depend heavily on the 200,000-animal Porcupine caribou herd, which migrates every summer out of the mountains north to the coastal plain to calve and feast on low-elevation grasses and sedges during the short Arctic summer.

Visiting the refuge isn't easy. Generally, a trip to the refuge starts in Fairbanks, where motorists with a very dependable and well-maintained four-wheel-drive vehicle and two spare tires can drive to its western border along the Dalton Highway, which follows the Alaska Pipeline all the way to Prudhoe Bay. This is also the best way to see America's least-crowded national park, Gates of the Arctic. Visitors can also employ outfitters and bush pilots to fly them into established airstrips located deep inside the refuge's interior. There are several tour operators who can provide outfitted trips to the refuge, but visitors should know that a trip to the Arctic is a serious undertaking. Unpredictable weather, wildlife and insects must all be taken into account before heading north, and having an experienced guide should be a prerequisite before making a commitment to see the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.