Texas' First 'Blue Wave' Beach Thrives In An Underrated, Quirky But Quiet City On The Idyllic Gulf Coast

Outside the beach sits the surrounding community of Rockport and Fulton. The Rockport Cultural Arts District is full of local charm and activities and comes especially alive during Second Saturdays, a monthly event that runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The town-wide celebration features a self-guided walking tour of the local arts scene, live music, and train rides. You can also find plenty of local produce and artisan crafts at the weekly farmers market downtown on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

If you're visiting in the fall, be sure to head to the Rockport-Fulton SeaFair. The four-day coastal celebration typically takes place in early October and has live entertainment, food, vendors, a carnival, and a parade. One of the fan-favorite events at the fair is the SeaFair Crab Races, where blue crabs race for the chance to win the title of "King." While the winners of the crab race stay off your dinner plate, you can still find local seafood eats straight from the Gulf at the Old Fulton Seafood Cafe & Deli.

To beat the heat in Rockport, explore the area's rich history. The Fulton Mansion State Historic Site is a restored 19th-century mansion that was home to George Fulton. A prominent member of the community. Fulton helped establish Rockport as a shipping hub. Over the last century, the house has mostly remained the same as it was when the Fultons lived there, allowing visitors to see what life was like on the Texas Gulf Coast hundreds of years ago.