The 10 Most Breathtaking Beaches In Texas, According To Reviews

Texas beaches may not have the dramatic coastlines of California, the crystal-clear waters of Florida, or the volcanic landscapes of Hawaii, but they do have an endearing quality of their own. What they lack in dramatic scenery, they more than makeup for in charm. From urban waterfronts to secluded stretches of pristine sand, the Lone Star State's coastline offers surprisingly diverse experiences, and their family-friendly nature is often remarked on by reviewers. And despite the otherworldly landscapes and idyllic coastlines of competing states, these southern shores are breathtaking in their own way. With refreshing waters, soft white sand, and a host of activities and unique sights, you can rely on Texas beaches for something a little different.

Texas also offers a bit more affordability compared to its more established siblings. You often even get drive-on access to some of its sandy shores for just a few bucks. This means you can conveniently pull right up to the water with surfing gear, deck chairs, coolers, and grills and enjoy fun-filled afternoons with family or friends. But rather than ranking these beaches, we've arranged them by location so that anyone wanting to visit them all can follow our route. This path can, of course, be followed in the opposite direction, too. So, let's take a look at some of the most highly rated beaches in Texas according to reviews.