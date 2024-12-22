The 10 Most Breathtaking Beaches In Texas, According To Reviews
Texas beaches may not have the dramatic coastlines of California, the crystal-clear waters of Florida, or the volcanic landscapes of Hawaii, but they do have an endearing quality of their own. What they lack in dramatic scenery, they more than makeup for in charm. From urban waterfronts to secluded stretches of pristine sand, the Lone Star State's coastline offers surprisingly diverse experiences, and their family-friendly nature is often remarked on by reviewers. And despite the otherworldly landscapes and idyllic coastlines of competing states, these southern shores are breathtaking in their own way. With refreshing waters, soft white sand, and a host of activities and unique sights, you can rely on Texas beaches for something a little different.
Texas also offers a bit more affordability compared to its more established siblings. You often even get drive-on access to some of its sandy shores for just a few bucks. This means you can conveniently pull right up to the water with surfing gear, deck chairs, coolers, and grills and enjoy fun-filled afternoons with family or friends. But rather than ranking these beaches, we've arranged them by location so that anyone wanting to visit them all can follow our route. This path can, of course, be followed in the opposite direction, too. So, let's take a look at some of the most highly rated beaches in Texas according to reviews.
Isla Blanca Beach, South Padre Island
South Padre Island was once part of Padre Island, but it was split in two by an artificial waterway in 1964. A resort town, also called South Padre Island, is located in the south of South Padre Island, if that makes sense. If you go to the far south of South Padre Island, the southernmost point, in fact, you'll find Isla Blanca Beach. This beach is part of a facility called Isla Blanca Park and is a mile-long sandy shoreline offering clear Gulf of Mexico water and seaside amusements.
There are jetties for fishing, a walking trail, picnic spots, camping areas, bathroom and shower facilities, RV spots with full hookups, and plenty of parking. The Rio Grande is just a stone's throw away, separating the U.S. and Mexico, and there is an abundance of activities from live music to wellness spas. You can also take boat tours to spot dolphins, go snorkeling or scuba diving, give kiteboarding a try, or choose from plenty more activities.
The beach itself is regarded as one of the prettiest on the island, and Tripadvisor reviewers agree that it is clean, spacious, and offers good amenities. Views of the gulf are excellent, and you can also see the SpaceX launchpad and view takeoffs. However, it's not all ocean spray and space shuttles. Many complain about the poor customer service and staff communication, while others mention it's best to arrive on a weekday as it can get crowded on weekends.
North Beach, Corpus Christi
North Beach was once simply known as Corpus Christi Beach until it officially changed its name in 2012. It's a historic urban beachfront with over a century of tourism history. On top of a mile-long sandy shoreline, visitors can also visit two other top attractions. The first is the Texas State Aquarium, and the second is the USS Lexington WWII aircraft carrier museum. Visiting the latter allows you to discover naval history, as well as test your skills on a flight simulator, visit the 3D theater, and take the chance to test your wits in a series of escape rooms. Both attractions are big hits with reviewers and add to a fun day out at the beach.
Access to the beach is via the Harbor Bridge, so the area is separated from the main urban sprawl of Corpus Christi. Reviewers are primarily impressed by the cleanliness of the shore, with hardworking maintenance teams complimented many times. Parking is convenient, and the beach doesn't get too crowded on weekdays. However, the infamous Texas jellyfish can be a problem here, and the water is a little on the murky side, which doesn't help when trying to spot the pesky stingers. But the area is pet-friendly, and there's even an eatery with a canine menu. At the Pier 99 Restaurant, diners can enjoy fantastic views of the aircraft carrier, while your pup can choose from a selection of different dishes, including "Good Dog" and "Belly Rub."
Whitecap Beach, Corpus Christi
While situated on Padre Island, the popular Whitecap Beach is not, in fact, part of the famed Padre Island National Seashore, the protected national park area. Instead, it is part of the city of Corpus Christi, which spills out onto the island from the mainland. This stretch of wonderful white sand is a quiet beachfront nestled between Padre Balli Park and North Packery Channel Beach. It's an ideal spot for a picnic, and you can drive onto the beach for a $12 parking fee, meaning you can conveniently unload your deckchairs and grills right on the shore. Campfires are also permitted, but try to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere. Unlike some beaches in the area, Whitecap isn't a party place. You're more likely to encounter dog walkers and families enjoying time together.
Among other highlights commonly mentioned by reviewers on Google Maps, the soft, fine sand and affordable drive-on access come out tops. Sunsets and sunrises, in addition to the lack of crowds, have also forged great memories. Clean facilities and excellent fishing opportunities are other common highlights. One happy reviewer commented, "We absolutely love this place! Clean, great family place! Our grandchildren loved it here! Bathrooms were decent for our grandkids, outdoor showers. The sand was so soft on your feet." However, some people have complained about the water quality and the presence of stinging jellyfish.
Malaquite Beach, Padre Island National Seashore
Padre Island is an underrated Texas island full of sandy beaches. Among them is the highly rated Malaquite Beach. It's at the northern part of a 70-mile stretch of sand that runs to the southern tip of the island. This stretch also includes Little Shell Beach and Big Shell Beach, and there are few inhabitants in the area. And while still relatively close, Malaquite Beach is far enough away from Corpus Christi to feel isolated. It is the most popular beach in Padre Island National Seashore, a National Park Service-protected area, but it isn't crowded. In fact, if you're looking for the ideal place in Texas to beat the crowds while still being close to facilities, you could be on to a winner here.
You can reach the Malaquite Visitor Center by road, but public beach driving is off-limits. Camping and campfires are also forbidden on the beach, but you can pitch your tent at the Malaquite Campground, where there are restrooms, cold water showers, and picnic tables. Visitors frequently mention the cleanliness of the beach, although some complain about trash being left behind. However, serenity is the order of the day as this spread-out beach offers everyone a peaceful pocket or quiet corner.
One Google reviewer mentioned that the beach is an "absolutely beautiful and peaceful getaway from home." They went on to say, "We were literally the only people on the beach for the first hour we were there." Other reviewers mention that the campground facilities are clean and the water is warm and perfect for swimming. However, if you are to venture down this way, ensure you have a full tank and enough food, as there are very few amenities in the area.
Port Aransas Beach, Port Aransas
Port Aransas, affectionately known as Port A, is a small city located on Mustang Island in Nueces County, Texas. It's the only significant settlement on the island and is home to the state's most highly rated beach, Port Aransas Beach — one of the five best Texas Gulf Coast beaches where you can camp for free. With a stunning 18-mile stretch of public shoreline, this area is a great place to escape for the day. It also offers visitors an affordable beach vacation, whether you fancy some peaceful me time or want to take part in the wide selection of waterfront activities.
Port Aransas offers parasailing, jet-skiing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, surfing, and kite-surfing. Tours and lessons are available from many operators; Crystal Bend Kayak is well-received and will take you out to see dolphins and other wildlife. Alternatively, you can bring your own equipment, and Port Aransas Beach allows vehicles on the sand. With a $12 permit, you can park by the shore, making it easy to set up your grill and cooler for a beach barbecue after catching some afternoon breaks.
TripAdvisor reviewers are not only impressed with the beach driving access, but they also love the cleanliness, with its regular maintenance and grooming, in addition to its family-friendly atmosphere. One particularly happy reviewer said, "Port Aransas is gorgeous! The beach was so wonderful. One side, you can park for free and, in fact, can pull right up to the water! The water temp was perfect even in April, sand as far as you can see... We parked right on the beach, used our own chairs at the water's edge, and watched birds go by, like terns, brown pelicans, and sandpipers."
Rockport Beach, Rockport
A little further northeast from Port Aransas is the city of Rockport and the breathtaking Rockport Beach. This beach is the only one in Texas to be classed as a Blue Wave Beach, which guarantees that the sand is clean and the water swimmable, while health and environmental issues are top priorities. Facilities are also excellent and accessible. However, unlike beaches in Corpus Christi, driving on Rockport Beach is not permitted, and overnight camping and campfires are banned.
That said, if you're all about relaxing, sunbathing, and swimming, this is the beach for you. The water is calm and shallow, which makes it ideal for all ages. Jet skiing is one of the fun activities you can enjoy here, while sailboats and windsurfing are typical activities on the Aransas Bayside. At the north end of the bay, there's an 800-foot pier popular with anglers, while several playgrounds up and down the stretch of white sand can keep kids amused. Picnic sites with barbecue grills are also common throughout the area.
Jellyfish are a common complaint, similar to other beaches in the region, but TripAdvisor reviewers love the shallow water and the gentle waves. Others mention the excellent bird-watching opportunities as well as the clean, well-maintained sands and shaded areas. Although, for the latter, you may need to arrive early to pitch in these popular spots. One reviewer offered excellent advice, saying they paid "$10 for parking for the day, and they had nice, clean, shaded picnic tables. They get taken fast, so come early! Every single person we encountered here was extremely friendly. One of the nicest beaches I've been to in Texas."
Surfside Beach, Surfside
Further northeast of Rockport and just south of Houston in the vicinity of Lake Jackson and Freeport is a small community called Surfside Beach. With a population of just over 700, this tiny little town has just slightly more inhabitants than it does Google and TripAdvisor reviews. It's home to one of Texas' most beautiful, family-friendly beaches, which conveniently shares its name with the town. With a four-mile stretch of golden sand, it's an excellent place to enjoy many beach activities.
Surfing is obviously one of the most celebrated. There are plenty of rental places where you can hire a board. Jet skis are also available, or you can hire kayaks if you want something a bit more relaxing. You can also take part in seasonal horseback riding from mid-September to mid-May, and there are plenty of fishing opportunities for avid anglers. Furthermore, the Bird and Butterfly Trail located near the jetty is a must for nature lovers. You can see up to 400 migratory species from March to September, and there are various events and festivals held throughout the year, including organized beach cleanups.
$15 gets you a permit to drive onto the beach, and reviewers frequently mention this stretch of sand's cleanliness. However, the friendliness of the people of Surfside is also a common compliment, with one excited reviewer on Google saying, "Love Surfside! Favorite beach! It's always clean, and the people are friendly. Love taking my Jeep down and taking the doors and top off and cruising around on the beach, enjoying the fresh air, sunshine, nice breezes, and the refreshing cool water." However, common complaints include poor tap water quality and crowded summer weekends. There's also the ubiquitous jellyfish presence, which is to be found on most Texas beaches.
Stewart Beach, Galveston
Not only is Galveston one of the most charming beach towns in America, but Stewart Beach, located just on the fringes of the urban area, is one of the U.S.'s best beaches for families. With vast stretches of sandy shoreline and an abundance of beachside amenities, it's an excellent area for recreational activities and fun family day outs. The beach offers plenty of parking, with good restrooms and showers, as well as ample umbrella rentals. Swimming is made safer with constant lifeguard supervision. There are wheelchair rentals and BBQ pits, and visitors can play volleyball, cornhole, or even giant Jenga. Special areas are designated for fishing, surfing, and launching kayaks, and the beach is pet-friendly for leashed dogs.
Reviewers consistently mention the cleanliness of the sand and are impressed with the convenient parking, family-friendly atmosphere, and the fact that it is not overly crowded, especially on weekdays. However, expensive parking ($12-$15) is noted by many, as are the expensive $35-$45-per-day umbrella rentals. Jellyfish also doesn't escape the attention of reviewers, and that is something to consider if you plan on swimming. However, amenities and costs aside, one TripAdvisor reviewer was delighted with the experience and mentioned, "The highlight of my visit was spotting a dolphin while swimming in the refreshing waters. It was a truly magical moment."
Sylvan Beach Park, La Porte
Just outside Houston in the small city of La Porte is Sylvan Beach Park. This 32-acre Harris County park area hosts two small stretches of white sand separated by rocks and a pier. The clean beach boasts waters with small waves ideal for swimming and is an excellent way to enjoy a day away from the city. The park is a good location to bring your kids to, as there is a playground to keep them entertained and a skate park for aspiring shredders. Anglers can fish from the pier once they pay $4 for a full-day permit, and there's also a decent bait shop in the park.
Parking is free, which will please many a day tripper and the area is safe and well-patrolled. However, some reviewers mention concerns about the water quality and proximity to an industrial area. Jellyfish can also be a concern, and you might want to consider going during the week as it can get a bit busy on weekends. One TripAdvisor reviewer enjoyed themself enough to say, "Nice beach area with lots of picnic tables, some with grills & covered shade. Multiple small beach areas with lots of nice benches to sit on. Huge, safe playground with lots of swings, slides, and other equipment for the kids."
Granbury City Beach Park
The city of Granbury sits inland, far from any seashore. Yet it's here that you'll find the Granbury City Beach Park. It's a man-made area that sits along a narrow section of another man-made site, Lake Granbury. The white sandy beach is free for everybody and includes a lovely stretch of white sand, even if it is a little on the small side. There's also a spray park and rental services for kayaks and paddleboards to keep everyone amused. The unmanned loaning station with free-to-borrow life jackets for anyone who needs them is particularly thoughtful.
It's a freely accessible and family-friendly area that doesn't get too crowded on weekdays. You can spend the whole day swimming, building sandcastles, or enjoying boardwalk strolls. Reviewers consistently praise the well-maintained beach. It's clean and has good shower and bathroom facilities, while it's also conveniently located near the historic town square. One happy beach bum informed TripAdvisor readers that "you do not have to travel very far to really enjoy a clean and beautiful beach setting. We have had many beautiful evenings with our family watching the boats go by and the sunset across the beach." However, it can get crowded on weekends, and the limited shaded picnic spots may well be taken if you arrive late in the day.
Methodology
We only used reviews from Google Maps and TripAdvisor to give these beaches an overall score. While opinions on Yelp and other sites were considered, we felt there were not enough reviews to contribute to the final result of each beach. Only beaches with an average score of 4.0 on either TripAdvisor or Google Maps were considered — the only exception was Stewart Beach, Galveston). We didn't list the beaches in order of ranking, either. Instead, we felt it would be more helpful to list them in a logical route that you can follow if going on any beach tour of Texas.