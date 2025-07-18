One Of The Most Magical Blue Swim Beaches In The World Hides At The Bottom Of A Cliff On The Isle Of Capri
Set on the southern coast of the island of Capri and washed by the waves of the Tyrrhenian Sea lies Marina Piccola, a small yet enchanting stretch of pebble beach. Marina Piccola is shrouded in symbolism and allegory, marking the spot where, in Homer's Odyssey, Ulysses' companions were lured to their doom by the seductive song of the sirens. The cliff that splits Marina Piccola into two lengths — Marina di Mulo and Marina di Peannauro — is said to be the sirens' dwelling, the so-called Scoglio delle Sirene (Sirens' Cliff).
Capri is considered one of the 20 most beautiful islands in the world, and Marina Piccola is just a short walk from the center of the isle along the spectacular Via Krupp — a rock-carved path of switchbacks, considered a work of art, lined with pines and sculptures, connecting the Gardens of Augustus to the bay near Torre Saracena. The location is well-known among locals and tourists alike who seek a peaceful corner to bask in the sun and take in the memorable view of the Faraglioni, a three-rock formation rising from the piercing-blue waters.
Lie on the beach and point to each one of them, calling them by their own distinctive names: Stella, a 358-foot limestone rock formation closest to the beach; Mezzo, the middle child, with a central archway to allow boats to transit through; and Scopolo, located farthest away from the coast and home to Capri's well-known blue lizard. A fourth one, nicknamed Monacone, lies a bit farther away and was once a shelter for the sea cows that used to live around the isle but are now extinct.
Things to see and do in and around Marina Piccola and Capri
Capri is a sought-after destination that embodies the spirit of la dolce vita with a glamorous touch. In Marina Piccola, the turquoise waters invite you to plunge into the sea — a spell you can't resist. The bay is scattered with elegant yachts ready to whisk you away, surrounded by sweeping landscapes and cliff-top houses, overlooking the mesmerizing panorama.
Venture further from Marina Piccola by boat and you'll get a chance to visit some famous sea caves, including the Grotta Verde (Green Cave), whose name derives from the emerald gleam on the water created by the sunlight filtering through the grotto. And do not miss the chance to marvel at the even more famous Blue Grotto, a legendary sea cave with otherworldly blue-glowing water. The history of the island can be traced through the Grotta delle Felci (Fern Cave), a ferny cavern where ancient artifacts like volcanic glass utensils and decorated pottery were discovered, uncovering the life of the first inhabitants of the island from the Neolithic Period to the early history. Some of these artifacts are exposed at the Caprense Center Ignazio Cerio Museum in Capri and Naples' National Archaeological Museum.
Capri's warm, crystal-clear waters offer sporty, adventurous ways to enjoy your Italian holiday — from classic favorites like kayaking and paddleboarding to technologically advanced entertainment like gliding above the water's surface on an electric surfboard and diving with a subaquatic scooter. On the other hand, if you enjoy less dynamic experiences, you can make the most of your downtime by sunbathing calmly on the beach, soaking up the sun before it rests behind the cliff. Across the island, you can opt for a public beach or a private club like La Fontelina, a members-only beach club looking toward the Faraglioni, providing close-up views of stunning sunsets. A lovely day trip to consider from Capri is to the neighboring island of Procida, a less-crowded island destination known for its pastel-colored homes.