One Of The Most Magical Blue Swim Beaches In The World Hides At The Bottom Of A Cliff On The Isle Of Capri

Set on the southern coast of the island of Capri and washed by the waves of the Tyrrhenian Sea lies Marina Piccola, a small yet enchanting stretch of pebble beach. Marina Piccola is shrouded in symbolism and allegory, marking the spot where, in Homer's Odyssey, Ulysses' companions were lured to their doom by the seductive song of the sirens. The cliff that splits Marina Piccola into two lengths — Marina di Mulo and Marina di Peannauro — is said to be the sirens' dwelling, the so-called Scoglio delle Sirene (Sirens' Cliff).

Capri is considered one of the 20 most beautiful islands in the world, and Marina Piccola is just a short walk from the center of the isle along the spectacular Via Krupp — a rock-carved path of switchbacks, considered a work of art, lined with pines and sculptures, connecting the Gardens of Augustus to the bay near Torre Saracena. The location is well-known among locals and tourists alike who seek a peaceful corner to bask in the sun and take in the memorable view of the Faraglioni, a three-rock formation rising from the piercing-blue waters.

Lie on the beach and point to each one of them, calling them by their own distinctive names: Stella, a 358-foot limestone rock formation closest to the beach; Mezzo, the middle child, with a central archway to allow boats to transit through; and Scopolo, located farthest away from the coast and home to Capri's well-known blue lizard. A fourth one, nicknamed Monacone, lies a bit farther away and was once a shelter for the sea cows that used to live around the isle but are now extinct.