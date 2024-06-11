This Sea Cave In Italy With Otherworldly Blue-Glowing Water Is Not For The Faint-Hearted
The narrow sea cave known as Capri's Blue Grotto has become internationally famous for its incredibly blue water. If your vacation to Italy takes place at the perfect time, specifically in the afternoon when the sun outside the cave is shining on the waves, the water inside seems to glow with an otherworldly light. The sunlight outside filters into the cave through the water itself, casting sparkling reflections onto the dimly lit cave walls.
Ancient statues were also discovered within Grotta Azzurra, making it highly likely that the cave was once an important place to the Roman Emperor Tiberius, who is believed to have swam in the water. While the sacred statues have been removed for historical preservation, a visit to the grotto can still feel like a trip into an ancient and mystical place.
"This was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. We came to the blue grotto from a boat, and our guide was able to get us right in to skip the long line" said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "We layed down in the boat to get into the grotto and once inside it was magical. Like nothing I've ever seen before. It's a must see experience and had our adrenaline going!"
The journey to the Blue Grotto can be nerve-wracking
The entrance to the Blue Grotto is extremely narrow, only about 6 feet wide and 3 feet tall. To get inside, you'll probably have to lie down in the rowboat to get in. More disturbingly, some have even complained that there isn't a lot of warning before going under cliff walls, so you have to duck quickly. An experience that could be thrilling or terrifying, depending on your tolerance for risk. One reviewer on Tripadvisor stated: "Getting into the grotto is dangerous, and in hindsight we can't believe we risked it, especially with two children in tow. You can easily see how heads could be smashed against rocks."
You will likely also have to transfer from the larger tour boat, which brings you near the cave, to the tiny boat that brings you into the cave while both are in the water. The experience can be quite nerve-wracking for many. Another reviewer on TripAdvisor reported, "A lady fell into the sea transferring from the larger boat to the small fisherman's boat. It took longer than it should to get her out ... these are small fisherman's boats and even on a calm sea, they bob around alot. 2 ladies from our party were sick after their experience. On our return trip we also transferred 3 people from a waiting boat, with one lady in blind panic."
The blue grotto has become crowded
If you want to experience this incredible place, you're going to have to brave long waits and hot sun. This beautiful natural sight has become the highlight of many trips to Italy, but unfortunately, its popularity means that this little secluded spot can get crowded, and you might have to wait your turn to enter and only get a few minutes inside. Like the beautiful but overcrowded Lake Como, many still consider it an unmissable experience, but some travelers have reported feeling like the tourist aspect of the cave, with boat drivers requesting tips and singing loudly inside the grotto, has ruined the quiet magic of Grotta Azzurra.
Depending on when you visit, you might end up waiting for an hour or two in the hot sun. If you want to explore the cave, you'll have to do so by boat. Most visitors find a charter boat somewhere at the port at Marino Grande. When you're considering how much cash you should have on hand while in Italy, remember that while the entrance fee for the grotto is only about $20, you might end up paying significantly more on whichever tour you choose. The wait times outside can be significant, and once you reach the front of the line, you'll probably only get to spend around 5 minutes (or, according to some reviewers, even less) in the grotto.