This Sea Cave In Italy With Otherworldly Blue-Glowing Water Is Not For The Faint-Hearted

The narrow sea cave known as Capri's Blue Grotto has become internationally famous for its incredibly blue water. If your vacation to Italy takes place at the perfect time, specifically in the afternoon when the sun outside the cave is shining on the waves, the water inside seems to glow with an otherworldly light. The sunlight outside filters into the cave through the water itself, casting sparkling reflections onto the dimly lit cave walls.

Ancient statues were also discovered within Grotta Azzurra, making it highly likely that the cave was once an important place to the Roman Emperor Tiberius, who is believed to have swam in the water. While the sacred statues have been removed for historical preservation, a visit to the grotto can still feel like a trip into an ancient and mystical place.

"This was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. We came to the blue grotto from a boat, and our guide was able to get us right in to skip the long line" said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "We layed down in the boat to get into the grotto and once inside it was magical. Like nothing I've ever seen before. It's a must see experience and had our adrenaline going!"

