Just Outside Cincinnati Is Ohio's Walkable City With Indie Shops, Craft Cider, And College Campus Charm

From the proud, sweet, and sour delights of its local craft cider to shopping experiences that run the gamut of local boutiques, indie shops, and eateries, Norwood is a welcoming city that has earned its title as the "Gem of the Highlands." This moniker also honors the fine Xavier University, a private Jesuit institution that brings much college campus charm to Norwood's surroundings. Beyond the youthful energy, the city's elegant tree-lined neighborhoods and numerous walkable areas help make this destination explorable without a car.

Just 21 miles north of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Norwood sits perched above a bend in the Ohio River, where both road and water meander through green spaces and peaceful residential grids. The route winds north across the river and in and out of Cincinnati's vibrant heart, a city celebrated for its distinct cuisine, architecture, and deep-rooted sports culture. Beyond its immediate borders, Norwood is encircled by a flatland of parks and golf courses with Hyde Park Golf & Country Club to the east, the Maketewah Country Club to the north, and Avon Fields Golf Course to the west not far from Cincinnati's oldest park, a picture-perfect spot for serene strolls, picnics, and public art.