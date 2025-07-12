Just Outside Cincinnati Is Ohio's Walkable City With Indie Shops, Craft Cider, And College Campus Charm
From the proud, sweet, and sour delights of its local craft cider to shopping experiences that run the gamut of local boutiques, indie shops, and eateries, Norwood is a welcoming city that has earned its title as the "Gem of the Highlands." This moniker also honors the fine Xavier University, a private Jesuit institution that brings much college campus charm to Norwood's surroundings. Beyond the youthful energy, the city's elegant tree-lined neighborhoods and numerous walkable areas help make this destination explorable without a car.
Just 21 miles north of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Norwood sits perched above a bend in the Ohio River, where both road and water meander through green spaces and peaceful residential grids. The route winds north across the river and in and out of Cincinnati's vibrant heart, a city celebrated for its distinct cuisine, architecture, and deep-rooted sports culture. Beyond its immediate borders, Norwood is encircled by a flatland of parks and golf courses with Hyde Park Golf & Country Club to the east, the Maketewah Country Club to the north, and Avon Fields Golf Course to the west not far from Cincinnati's oldest park, a picture-perfect spot for serene strolls, picnics, and public art.
Where to enjoy Norwood's arts and culture scene
Not unlike another Ohio hotspot celebrated as one of America's best small-town art scenes, Norwood is also home to a range of local artistic and historical sites. Some are set against a colorful architectural backdrop, like the imposing Gothic-influenced design of Xavier University, which houses the 10,250-seat Cintas Center and the Xavier University Art Gallery. Another notable highlight is the illustrious history and splendor of St. Elizabeth's Church. Built in the early 20th century, it remains a stunning showcase of Romanesque Revival and Byzantine Revival architecture, replete with stained glass windows and intricate woodwork.
The Mason Gallery of Crafts + Fine Arts is an ideal destination for locally made art that also doubles as an exhibition space, home to the Core Clay ceramics studio. A seven-minute drive northward will bring you to Queen City Clay, a shop, a gallery, and a community space with workshops and classes for adults and children. Founded in 1907, the Norwood Historical Society displays local artifacts and photographs alongside a small souvenir shop, while the annual Norwood International Art Show celebrates local creatives with visual art displays and live performances.
Norwood's shopping, dining, and craft cider
With much in common with other tight-knit communities situated around lively cities, Norwood has a centrally located hub often described as a "city within a city." Factory 52 is set within a remarkably clean and expansive pedestrian area surrounded by stylish residential blocks and lush green spaces. Formerly home to the United States Playing Card Company, Factory 52 retains its industrial charm with a red brick façade and chimney-like clock tower, now cleverly repurposed as the centerpiece of a vibrant social space. The revamped complex offers a blend of shopping, dining, and event venues, including a food hall, local bars, breweries, and independent boutiques. Outdoors, visitors will find amenities suitable for all ages and lifestyles, including pickleball courts, playgrounds, and a dog park.
You'll also find that Norwood has built a well-earned reputation around its small-batch craft cider scene. Tucked discreetly beside Victory Park and its impressive M60A3 tank statue, a striking landmark stationed on one well-manicured patch of green, is Northwood Cidery. Inside, the cidery features a spacious, bench-lined taproom with soaring ceilings, perfectly suited for everything from casual family outings to larger social gatherings. At the heart of their operation is a passion for crafting hard cider from fresh-pressed apples, resulting in a lineup of over 10 offerings that range from bone-dry to sweet, with creative variations like peach, cranberry, and strawberry lemonade. Rounding out the experience is a rotation of guest beers on tap and a menu packed with classic bar fare. For a destination similar to Norwood, check out Greensburg, a lively Indiana city with cool shops and attractions.