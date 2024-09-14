Find One Of America's Best Small Town Art Scenes At This Low-Key Creative Hub Near Cincinnati
Just over an hour from downtown Cincinnati, you'll find a thriving art community tucked between dense forest and pastures. Associated with both the counterculture and hippie movement throughout its lifetime, Yellow Springs has always been a sanctuary for creative minds and freethinkers. The area's artistic community was influenced with the founding of the local Antioch College, a private liberal arts college situated on the outskirts of downtown Yellow Springs.
Originally settled due to the curative waters of the famous yellow spring found in the nearby Glen Helen Nature Preserve, wellness seekers have flocked to the area for all manner of remedies, including the Shawnee chief, Tecumseh. Resorts and inns sprang up around this little-known Ohio town surrounding the springs and drawing in Cincinnati residents. As the towns reputation began to grow, more groups sought refuge in this creative haven.
Yellow Springs is truly an homage to everything good in the world, from boutique shopping to time spent in nature, and traditional American eats — including craft beer. With over 100 shops to discover and 1,000 acres to explore, this is your mini guide on what to do and when to visit this artsy enclave and underrated Ohio hidden gem. Rumor has it that if you drink from the yellow springs, you'll always come back. Be sure to take a sip!
Things to do in Yellow Springs, Ohio
Yellow Springs might be a small town of about 3,700 people, but there's plenty to do in this artsy hub! Start by exploring the town's history at the Glen Helen Nature Preserve. A small glen made up of deciduous forest, you'll find Yellow Springs namesake here, caused by a reaction in the high levels of iron found in the water. Head just outside town to explore Clifton Gorge State Nature Reserve or John Bryan State Park, just one of Ohio's many underrated state parks. The nearby Richard P. Eastman Covered Bridge is another popular stop near the state park and reserve. For cyclists, don't miss out on the Little Miami Scenic Trail, a bike and walking path that spans 78 miles and runs right through the heart of Yellow Springs.
After you've worked up a sweat — and an appetite — head for Ye Olde Trail Tavern, the oldest tavern in Ohio and founded in 1827. Art galleries and boutiques are found in every nook and cranny of Yellow Springs, making for the perfect way to walk off full bellies. Bookworms will want to head for Dark Star Books, kiddos will love the Yellow Springs Toy Company, and fashionistas are sure to find something at Kismet. For art collectors and admirers, The Village Artisans is an amalgamation of local artists, from pottery to paintings. End your time at the Yellow Springs Brewery, situated right on the remnants of the Little Miami Railroad.
The best time to visit Yellow Springs, Ohio
Situated in Southwestern Ohio, Yellow Springs is a four-season destination, although temperatures remain fairly mild year round. Highs in the summer average around 85 degrees Fahrenheit and winter lows can dip to 21 degrees. Despite its fluctuation in temperature, there is something to do and see in every season.
Fall is a particularly lovely time to visit Yellow Springs. The trails in the surrounding nature preserves and parks are full of colorful autumn foliage, making for spectacular hiking. Several art fairs also take place during this time, including the second Yellow Springs Street Fair of the year in October (the other is in June). This is also a great time to go Christmas shopping, popping in and out of the boutiques for unique gifts.
Summer is also a great time to descend on Yellow Springs as some of the community's largest art festivals are in full swing. Art on the Lawn takes place every August and is the most vibrant celebration of the year with over 100 vendors. The dog days of summer are also a particularly perfect time to visit Young's Jersey Dairy for a homemade ice cream cone.