Find One Of America's Best Small Town Art Scenes At This Low-Key Creative Hub Near Cincinnati

Just over an hour from downtown Cincinnati, you'll find a thriving art community tucked between dense forest and pastures. Associated with both the counterculture and hippie movement throughout its lifetime, Yellow Springs has always been a sanctuary for creative minds and freethinkers. The area's artistic community was influenced with the founding of the local Antioch College, a private liberal arts college situated on the outskirts of downtown Yellow Springs.

Originally settled due to the curative waters of the famous yellow spring found in the nearby Glen Helen Nature Preserve, wellness seekers have flocked to the area for all manner of remedies, including the Shawnee chief, Tecumseh. Resorts and inns sprang up around this little-known Ohio town surrounding the springs and drawing in Cincinnati residents. As the towns reputation began to grow, more groups sought refuge in this creative haven.

Yellow Springs is truly an homage to everything good in the world, from boutique shopping to time spent in nature, and traditional American eats — including craft beer. With over 100 shops to discover and 1,000 acres to explore, this is your mini guide on what to do and when to visit this artsy enclave and underrated Ohio hidden gem. Rumor has it that if you drink from the yellow springs, you'll always come back. Be sure to take a sip!

