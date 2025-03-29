Situated Midway Between Cincinnati And Indy Is A Lively Indiana City With Cool Shops And Attractions

The heart of the Midwest is dotted with underrated and cool cities found amongst the region's major metropolises. Between Chicago, St. Louis, and Indianapolis, for example, is a hip and charming Illinois town well known for its unique shops. However, across the state line, a lively Indiana city does more than hold its own, with plenty of cool shops and attractions that make it well worth a visit rather than a quick pit stop.

Greensburg, Indiana, can be found halfway between Indianapolis and Cincinnati, approximately one hour's drive from either on Interstate 74. The city is full of charming Midwestern character, tasty grub, and plenty of fun, quirky attractions to fill an afternoon — or, in the case of one local oddity, an episode of "Ripley's Believe It or Not!" Since the 1870s, mulberry trees have been growing on the courthouse tower's roof (seen in the photo above), stumping generations of residents about how the seedlings found their way up there and took root.

The first settlers came to Greensburg in 1819, and the town was incorporated as the county seat of Decatur County in 1822. Gorgeous buildings from the past century and earlier line the downtown streets, an area that was a hub for the railroad and, later, for auto parts manufacturing. Many of these buildings have become beautiful boutique storefronts for locally owned and operated small businesses. As you stroll Main Street, snap a photo at one of the city's unique, hand-painted murals in the playfully named ARTisTREE district; they're perfect for tagging on your favorite social media platform.