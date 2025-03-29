Situated Midway Between Cincinnati And Indy Is A Lively Indiana City With Cool Shops And Attractions
The heart of the Midwest is dotted with underrated and cool cities found amongst the region's major metropolises. Between Chicago, St. Louis, and Indianapolis, for example, is a hip and charming Illinois town well known for its unique shops. However, across the state line, a lively Indiana city does more than hold its own, with plenty of cool shops and attractions that make it well worth a visit rather than a quick pit stop.
Greensburg, Indiana, can be found halfway between Indianapolis and Cincinnati, approximately one hour's drive from either on Interstate 74. The city is full of charming Midwestern character, tasty grub, and plenty of fun, quirky attractions to fill an afternoon — or, in the case of one local oddity, an episode of "Ripley's Believe It or Not!" Since the 1870s, mulberry trees have been growing on the courthouse tower's roof (seen in the photo above), stumping generations of residents about how the seedlings found their way up there and took root.
The first settlers came to Greensburg in 1819, and the town was incorporated as the county seat of Decatur County in 1822. Gorgeous buildings from the past century and earlier line the downtown streets, an area that was a hub for the railroad and, later, for auto parts manufacturing. Many of these buildings have become beautiful boutique storefronts for locally owned and operated small businesses. As you stroll Main Street, snap a photo at one of the city's unique, hand-painted murals in the playfully named ARTisTREE district; they're perfect for tagging on your favorite social media platform.
Greensburg is home to cool, one-of-a-kind shops and delicious food
Greensburg is less than an hour away from some of Indiana's more famous shops on Mass Ave. However, the town's tight-knit local business community is a long way from the cold glass and glitz you'll find in the big city. If you're looking for memorable keepsakes or trinkets to commemorate your trip, the eclectic A Little Bit of This & A Little Bit of That on Washington Street is a shopper's dream. At the self-proclaimed "monkey market," you can take a gander at everything from fishing bait to '90s action figures to vintage Wheaties boxes.
For a more refined shopping experience, head just a minute up the road to Pickers Paradise on Broadway. As soon as you walk in the door, the store's artful, rustic interior and friendly staff will warmly invite you to discover that table or home accessory you've been looking for and can't live without. Whether you need a quick makeover or a whole new look, saddle up and head to Bigger than Texas Salon & Boutique, one of downtown's highest-rated salons, per Google Reviews.
You'll likely be hungry after you browse for hours. Whatever you're craving, Greensburg has a wide range of delicious eats from around the world, from four-and-a-half-star-rated Mexican, Japanese, and Indonesian restaurants to classic, home-cooked American fare. After dining, treat yourself to some java at The Branch Gathering Place + Coffee House . If you're more in the mood for darts and a cold brew, The tAAp has you covered with thirteen beers on tap and excellent service.
The city offers plenty of family fun activities
A small city of 12,000, Greensburg is home to some impressive attractions that will keep you and your family entertained during your visit. The municipality supports its local arts and artists, often hosting public art displays downtown on Washington Street in addition to the many murals found around the town. The Tree County Players, a local nonprofit, hosts theatre performances and community events throughout the year, helping to inspire dreams and develop talent on the stage.
Greensburg also has plenty of outdoor activities that are perfect for a warm sunny day or evening. Go for a quick hike up the Charles L. Buell Trail, give disc golf a whirl at Decatur County Park, or relax at Rebekah Park on summer weekend nights while the kids enjoy the jungle gym and other playground features. Greensburg's summer weekend concert series hosts local and nationally acclaimed tribute artists as they perform the best of Taylor Swift, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and even Hank Williams. After a long day on the road or exploring downtown, you've got plenty of options on where to rest your head, be it at the locally-owned Nana's House Bed and Breakfast or a number of major chain hotels.
If you decide to venture outside of the city's border, the rest of Southeastern Indiana offers plenty of outdoor fun and even more of the surprising, quirky charm that makes the region truly unique. Some of the region's best local cafes, for example, have joined forces to create the Southeast Indiana Coffee Trail, encouraging locals and visitors to pick up a passport and collect stamps across the region. If you do choose to expand your journey, don't skip the town of Metamora, home to an ice cream parlor with the world's largest collection of cookie jars. How sweet is that?