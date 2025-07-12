Turkey's Astounding Cave Hotel Has Chic Subterranean Rooms And One Of The 'Best Rooftop Bars' In Asia
Just north of the Taurus Mountains, in the heart of Turkey's Anatolian plateau, lies one of Asia's most visually striking destinations. Cappadocia, often dubbed the best place on Earth to watch the sunset, is best known for its otherworldly topography, a rocky landscape where a combination of volcanic eruptions and erosion has formed spire-like fairy chimneys. It's not just the geology that makes this region so remarkable. Over millennia, locals have carved homes, places of worship, and spaces for trade into the soft stone, creating a vast network of tunnels and dwellings, one of which now houses the magical Mithra Cave Hotel.
Located in the small town of Göreme, Mithra is one of the most impressive cave hotels in the region. It's just over a 40-minute drive from Nevşehir Kapadokya Airport, which is easily reached when flying with Turkish Airlines via connecting flights from Istanbul, cited as one of the globe's best layover airports.
Ottoman cave living with modern comforts
Mithra's central location in Göreme makes it easy to reach some of Cappadocia's most popular sites, with Uçhisar Castle and Pigeon Valley both just over 3 miles away from the hotel. After a day of exploring, guests return to a space that feels like stepping back in time. Each of Mithra Cave Hotel's 39 rooms is carved directly into the stone, offering a warm, cozy atmosphere that honors the traditions of Ottoman-era design.
There are a variety of rooms to choose from, depending on what guests are after. The nine Classic Cave Rooms are a solid pick for those looking for something more traditional, while Deluxe Rooms offer a bit more space and often come with views over the surrounding valleys. Guests looking to splurge may opt for one of the Suite Caves, which come with hot tubs, chimneys, or balcony options. The idea of staying in a cave might raise questions about temperature, but there's no need to worry. Each room comes with both heating and air conditioning, so guests can settle in and be comfortable at any time of year, no matter the climate.
Mornings made magical at Mithra
Regardless of how many photos circulate on Instagram, nothing can quite prepare tourists for the feeling of waking up in Cappadocia and seeing the sky full of hot air balloons. On most mornings, more than a hundred of them rise before dawn, drifting silently over the valleys as the first light spills across the region's rare rock formations. For those not keen on spending over £120 to be squeezed into a basket with 15 others, there are few better vantage points on offer than the rooftop of Mithra Cave Hotel.
Often named amongst the best in the world, Mithra's terrace holds the number three spot on Mandoe's global rooftop bar list as of the 2024 ranking. With uninterrupted views across Red Valley, Swords Valley, and the town of Göreme, the setting is hard to rival, especially when paired with the hotel's generous Turkish breakfast buffet or one of its delicious kebabs served later in the day.
Those inspired to take to the skies themselves will have the best chance of riding in a hot air balloon between April and November, when weather conditions are more stable. Yet, it is almost guaranteed that without leaving the ground, watching the morning spectacle unfold from Mithra's terrace will remain a lifetime experience to savor forever. Those continuing their magical Turkish odyssey, who might be after something a bit more coastal after enjoying the volcanic peaks, should think about ending their trip with an escape to the car-free, lush Princes' Islands.