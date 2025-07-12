Turkey's Astounding Cave Hotel Has Chic Subterranean Rooms And One Of The 'Best Rooftop Bars' In Asia

Regardless of how many photos circulate on Instagram, nothing can quite prepare tourists for the feeling of waking up in Cappadocia and seeing the sky full of hot air balloons. On most mornings, more than a hundred of them rise before dawn, drifting silently over the valleys as the first light spills across the region's rare rock formations. For those not keen on spending over £120 to be squeezed into a basket with 15 others, there are few better vantage points on offer than the rooftop of Mithra Cave Hotel.

Often named amongst the best in the world, Mithra's terrace holds the number three spot on Mandoe's global rooftop bar list as of the 2024 ranking. With uninterrupted views across Red Valley, Swords Valley, and the town of Göreme, the setting is hard to rival, especially when paired with the hotel's generous Turkish breakfast buffet or one of its delicious kebabs served later in the day.

Those inspired to take to the skies themselves will have the best chance of riding in a hot air balloon between April and November, when weather conditions are more stable. Yet, it is almost guaranteed that without leaving the ground, watching the morning spectacle unfold from Mithra's terrace will remain a lifetime experience to savor forever. Those continuing their magical Turkish odyssey, who might be after something a bit more coastal after enjoying the volcanic peaks, should think about ending their trip with an escape to the car-free, lush Princes' Islands.