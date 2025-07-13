Just Outside Downtown Raleigh Is North Carolina's Lively Recreation Paradise Of Lakes, Beaches, And Campsites

From the barrier islands along the Atlantic to the western Blue Ridge Mountains, with the fertile Piedmont Plain in between, North Carolina is home to an abundance of preserved landscapes, with state parks, trails, forests, and natural resources that invite both visitors and residents to explore the outdoors. Even the capital city, Raleigh, is often described as a "city in a park," where lush, green spaces weave through historic urban structures, extending to the surrounding area.

About 30 miles west of Raleigh lies Jordan Lake, one of the area's biggest natural recreation areas, with 150 miles of shoreline, 1,000 campsites, marked trails, beaches and picnic areas, and numerous boat ramps, plus a full-service, public marina where you can rent pontoons, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards. Located mostly in Chatham County, just over 16 miles from Cary, a walkable, urban suburb with a trendy restaurant scene, the reservoir has almost 14,000 acres of lake surface area. It's surrounded by 4,500 acres of forested, natural state-managed recreation area, that doubles as one of the largest U.S. habitats for bald eagles.

Once upon a time, the New Hope River carved through the Piedmont region, forming the New Hope Valley. Frequent flooding and a bad hurricane in the 1940s prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build a dam and transform what were once valley communities into Jordan Lake. The project began in 1967, though the lake wasn't filled to capacity until 1982, when it was opened to the public. Today the land, lake, and recreational facilities are jointly managed by the Division of Parks and Recreation, the Division of Forest Resources, and the Wildlife Resources Commission. It is considered one of the area's top fishing destinations, and while there's no singular road circling the lake, visitors can access it via nine recreational areas.