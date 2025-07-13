Just Outside Downtown Raleigh Is North Carolina's Lively Recreation Paradise Of Lakes, Beaches, And Campsites
From the barrier islands along the Atlantic to the western Blue Ridge Mountains, with the fertile Piedmont Plain in between, North Carolina is home to an abundance of preserved landscapes, with state parks, trails, forests, and natural resources that invite both visitors and residents to explore the outdoors. Even the capital city, Raleigh, is often described as a "city in a park," where lush, green spaces weave through historic urban structures, extending to the surrounding area.
About 30 miles west of Raleigh lies Jordan Lake, one of the area's biggest natural recreation areas, with 150 miles of shoreline, 1,000 campsites, marked trails, beaches and picnic areas, and numerous boat ramps, plus a full-service, public marina where you can rent pontoons, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards. Located mostly in Chatham County, just over 16 miles from Cary, a walkable, urban suburb with a trendy restaurant scene, the reservoir has almost 14,000 acres of lake surface area. It's surrounded by 4,500 acres of forested, natural state-managed recreation area, that doubles as one of the largest U.S. habitats for bald eagles.
Once upon a time, the New Hope River carved through the Piedmont region, forming the New Hope Valley. Frequent flooding and a bad hurricane in the 1940s prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build a dam and transform what were once valley communities into Jordan Lake. The project began in 1967, though the lake wasn't filled to capacity until 1982, when it was opened to the public. Today the land, lake, and recreational facilities are jointly managed by the Division of Parks and Recreation, the Division of Forest Resources, and the Wildlife Resources Commission. It is considered one of the area's top fishing destinations, and while there's no singular road circling the lake, visitors can access it via nine recreational areas.
Choose your own adventure, and access point
Two of the best campgrounds at Jordan Lake are Crosswinds Campground and Poplar Point Campground. Crosswinds has three different campsite loops, is close to the shoreline, and sports an exclusive beach and boat ramp. Plus, it's just across the way from the Crosswinds Marina. Campers love this campground, citing its proximity to the lake and boat ramp as well as its clean facilities. However, the campsites are fairly close together, so if you want a secluded, romantic weekend, this may not be the place. Poplar Point Campground hosts seven campsite loops – with electricity hookup options — on the shoreline, connected via a two-mile trail accessible only to campers. Poplar Point also has a boat ramp in addition to an outdoor amphitheater and a beach. Both have 24-hour access.
Parkers Creek and Vista Point offer camping with more restrictive hours, and Vista Point's beach is not swimmable. New Hope Overlook offers primitive backpack campsites, which are set further into the woods and are available to walk/hike in only.
Day-use recreation areas at Jordan Lake include Seaforth and Ebenezer Church, which have picnic areas, restrooms, and sandy beaches. Both also feature boat launches and trails. Robeson Creek is known as a quieter spot for non-motorized boats and birders, a place where you can paddle down into Jordan Lake or paddle up-creek and watch for bald eagles and great blue herons. White Oak, open to the public but also reservable for events, boasts 60 sheltered tables, volleyball courts, a beach, a boat ramp, and horseshoe pits. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, Jordan Lake access closes at 5 p.m.
Fishing on Jordan Lake
Jordan Lake is home to an abundance of bass, crappie, perch, sunfish, and varieties of catfish. The bass in particular are notably above-average in size, making these waters a recognized "trophy" fishery. The park's commitment to environmental stewardship and keeping the water clean – controlling the algae, limiting pollution, regulating catch limits, and enforcing rules about dogs and park litter, etc. — has contributed to a healthy aquatic system. The lake averages 14 feet deep, though it does reach nearly 40 feet in some areas.
You can fish from shore or any watercraft, utilizing the boat ramps around the lake, or rent a pontoon from Crosswinds Marina. Some anglers have suggested Poplar Point just off US-64 as a great bank fishing spot, while others suggest the mouth of Little Beaver Creek or the nearly one-mile stretch along the US-64 causeway toward the western end of the bridge along the rocks. The Ebenezer Church Bridge is also an angler's favorite, but use caution when fishing off the roadside rather than inside the park. You do need a fishing license to fish in North Carolina if you're over 16.
To get to Jordan Lake, you'll need to input your specific access point or its address into your GPS. Most map apps will default to directing you to the main visitor center, which has a few small exhibits focused on the natural history of and biodiversity around the lake, as well as maps and helpful tips for navigating the area. The majority of its access points are found along or just off of US-64, where it crosses over the lake and runs from Raleigh to Pittsboro, an artsy little North Carolina town in the countryside. Raleigh-Durham International Airport is the nearest major airport, located about 22 miles from Jordan Lake.