The Unexpected Reason Passengers Think A Costco Card Will Work As Valid ID At Airport Security

There are a lot of great things about having a Costco membership. The company, known for its wide array of products and affordable prices, gives card holders access to everything from fresh salmon and alcohol to reliable furniture and unique pieces of jewelry across over 800 stores in 14 different countries. However, one perk not offered by the Costco membership card — regardless of whether or not it has a gold star akin to that found on a Real ID (the new American domestic travel requirement that is being strictly enforced) — is that it does not serve as proof of valid ID at an airport. Despite this being what most people would consider common knowledge, there have been stories of travelers attempting to use their Costco cards as replacements for valid identification to get through airport security.

Here's the funny thing, though: These attempts have actually successfully worked in the past. As one Redditor recounted, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) once requested that they show their Costco card in lieu of their lost driver's license. "[The] TSA agent confirms that my Costco card matches the name on my debit card and I am subject to only a slightly more intrusive TSA screening than usual," the Redditor said of their experience. This was followed by other commenters sharing similar experiences of TSA agents accepting Costco cards when no other form of valid ID was available. The fact that Costco membership cards come equipped with the cardholder's first and last names, and a photograph, seems to have proved useful to the TSA in confirming one's identity before. However, that's not the case anymore.