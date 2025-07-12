The Unexpected Reason Passengers Think A Costco Card Will Work As Valid ID At Airport Security
There are a lot of great things about having a Costco membership. The company, known for its wide array of products and affordable prices, gives card holders access to everything from fresh salmon and alcohol to reliable furniture and unique pieces of jewelry across over 800 stores in 14 different countries. However, one perk not offered by the Costco membership card — regardless of whether or not it has a gold star akin to that found on a Real ID (the new American domestic travel requirement that is being strictly enforced) — is that it does not serve as proof of valid ID at an airport. Despite this being what most people would consider common knowledge, there have been stories of travelers attempting to use their Costco cards as replacements for valid identification to get through airport security.
Here's the funny thing, though: These attempts have actually successfully worked in the past. As one Redditor recounted, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) once requested that they show their Costco card in lieu of their lost driver's license. "[The] TSA agent confirms that my Costco card matches the name on my debit card and I am subject to only a slightly more intrusive TSA screening than usual," the Redditor said of their experience. This was followed by other commenters sharing similar experiences of TSA agents accepting Costco cards when no other form of valid ID was available. The fact that Costco membership cards come equipped with the cardholder's first and last names, and a photograph, seems to have proved useful to the TSA in confirming one's identity before. However, that's not the case anymore.
The TSA's current stance on Costco cards
While the Costco card may have gotten flyers through airport security in the past, it will prove unsuccessful in doing so today after the introduction of the Real ID. The TSA was quick and categorical in quashing any suggestion that Costco cards may still work at airports, stating on its Facebook page: "We love hotdogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a Real ID because it absolutely does not." In fact, the TSA has a list of must-know dos and don'ts for travelers that help make flying convenient and stress-free.
If you've lost or misplaced your Real ID, don't worry, as there are alternatives available to you to help you successfully get through security and board your flight. Having your passport with you is one such option. In some states, it is also possible to add a mobile version of your Real ID to your phone. The TSA website has a full list of states that offer this service. Whatever you do, though, refrain from producing your Costco card to the TSA as a substitute for your Real ID. It won't work and it'll only end up being added to the list of airport security mistakes bound to slow you down.