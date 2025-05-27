11 Must-Know Dos And Don'ts For Getting Through Airport Security, According To TSA

When entering a TSA checkpoint, travelers must provide a boarding pass and a photo ID. This was a change brought in after 9/11 to stop non-travelers from going to the gate. Those without these documents are not allowed to pass through the TSA checkpoint. According to the TSA, "I forgot" is frequently used as an excuse, but it (unsurprisingly) isn't a valid one. Travelers without the necessary documentation must undergo additional verification. If the TSA cannot verify your identity, you will be denied passage.

There are multiple forms of acceptable ID for domestic travel. U.S. citizens can use their passports, passport cards, REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses, state IDs, and tribal IDs, all kinds of ID that most people carry in their wallets. For foreign travelers, the list is a bit different. Short-term visitors will need their passports, while permanent residents can use their green cards. Canadian citizens can use provincial driver's licenses. However, for international travel, only passports are permitted, and if you don't have one, you will not be allowed to fly, period.

When approaching the checkpoint, it's always a good idea to have the documents out and ready to go. A simple hack is to place boarding passes into passports (if using that form of ID), which will keep them together. This also makes traveling with children much easier since each passport-boarding pass pair can be handed to the agent without shuffling to figure out what document belongs to whom.