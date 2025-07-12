Colorado's Spiritual Mountain Town Offers Soul-Searching Retreats, Sangre De Cristo Hikes, And Starry Skies

Nestled against the serene backdrop of the Sangre de Cristo mountains in the San Luis Valley of Colorado is an eclectic inter-faith community inhabited by religious mystics, spiritual seekers, and new-age healers. This blossoming spiritual center has become a mystical magnet for individuals thirsty for introspection at one of its traditional Buddhist centers, Hindu temples, or more esoteric retreats. The small town of Crestone, located 3 hours from Colorado Springs Airport and 4 hours from Denver International Airport, pays homage to different world religions and attracts thousands of visitors each year, despite only having a population of 150 residents.

Visit the Crestone Mountain Zen Center to experience some freedom from the daily karma of suffering, where you can dive into Zen Buddhist teachings and start your journey on the path to enlightenment. Those who wish to stay at the Zen Center have a variety of accommodations to choose from, including tents, yurts, cabins, and fully equipped guest houses. The Vajra Vidya Retreat Center is another option for seekers wanting a Tibetan Buddhist retreat offering meditation instruction, Buddhist philosophy courses, and other ancient mindfulness practices. The center's location amidst the sacred Sangre de Cristo mountains add to its spiritual significance due to it being a ceremonial center for Navajo and other tribal traditions.

Weary travelers can find a variety of options in town for bodywork and healing, such as the massage services and adrenal baths offered at the Crestone Healing Arts Center; this is very reminiscent of visiting the world's most mindful escape destination of Sedona. The town is also home to new-age shops like Crestone Artisan Gallery, where you can purchase wind chimes, jewelry, and other crafts on your hunt for souvenirs.