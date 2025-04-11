This Breathtaking Destination In Southwestern America Earned The Title Of The World's 'Most Mindful' Escape

It should come as no surprise to anyone who has lived in or visited Sedona, Arizona, that the city was recently named the "most mindful travel destination" in the world (via AOL). The study, conducted by relaxation brand Blakk Smoke, found that Sedona's combination of natural beauty and spiritual retreats cultivates a mindful atmosphere that topped all other locations — including popular spots like the Lake District in England and Lake Bled in Slovenia. Another study done by Mission Connection Healthcare similarly ranked Sedona as the most zen city in America.

Further cementing its status as a mindful escape is the presence of energy vortexes. The entire city of Sedona is said to be such a vortex, though there are four distinct locations where this spiritual energy rings out the strongest. Visiting these spiritual hotspots is said to offer a variety of healing properties and a chance to reconnect with your inner self. Very few places in the world are believed to be a spiritual vortex — and whether you believe in their unique powers or not, it's hard to deny the serene beauty surrounding Sedona.

While Sedona is certainly a majestic, mindful place for your next getaway, it's no longer a hidden gem. Millions of visitors flock to its red rocks every year, and if you don't plan properly, dealing with traffic and crowds could ruin your peaceful retreat. The majority of tourists visit in spring and fall to enjoy mild temperatures for hiking. However, folks seeking a relaxed getaway should consider visiting during the winter or other off-peak times. Sedona is dealing with a significant influx of visitors, so remember to be respectful (and mindful) during your vacation.