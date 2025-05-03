Some Of Colorado's Most Lovely Small Mountain Towns Are Easy Stops Along This Fun Road Trip
If you're looking for crisp alpine air, unforgettable mountain scenery, and historical sites all from the comfort of your own car, then consider this Colorado road trip with scenic byways. On the route from Buena Vista to Fort Garland, you'll discover historic towns, quirky roadside gems, and iconic views off the beaten path.
Soak up the spirit of the Centennial state from behind the wheel and discover the best of Americana along the way, from high-altitude trails to the best home cooking west of the Mississippi. This route — stretching from Buena Vista to Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Manitou Springs, Rocky Ford, and finishing in Fort Garland — offers a mix of adventure, history, and charm full of local eateries and beautiful escapes for the whole family. Regardless of whether you're looking for outdoor adventure or a heritage tour of the state, here's all you need to know to get the most out of this unforgettable road trip.
The route from Buena Vista to Silverthorne offers plenty of outdoor adventure
Starting in Buena Vista, between the Collegiate Peaks and the Arkansas River, this town is known for its outdoor adventure, from rafting excursions to riverside strolls. It's also home to Cottonwood Hot Springs, one of many hot springs in the state, like the under-the-radar Orvis Hot Springs and Spa. You can also take a short drive of 20 miles to St. Elmo, a ghost town where you can explore Colorado's 19th-century mining industry. Surf Hotel is a good place to rest your head for the night, offering local, boutique-style comfort with the occasional live music, and access to the river in South Main. Luckily, parking in Buena Vista is not too difficult, so you shouldn't have trouble finding a spot in the vicinity.
The next stop on this road trip is Breckenridge, 60 miles north. Today, this historic town is now one of Colorado's most beloved mountain destinations and a historic gold rush mining camp. Admire Victorian storefronts on a stroll down Main Street, and stop by the Barney Ford Museum to learn about the local lore. Finally, take a scenic ride on the BreckConnect Gondola for a panoramic view of the Tenmile Range. Parking at the South Gondola Lot offers convenient access and free parking after 3 p.m.
Next, head to Silverthorne. Known primarily for its shopping outlets, the town also offers quiet trails along the Blue River and a burgeoning arts scene with public art installations. Furthermore, Colorado's Silverthorne is situated between three mountain resorts less than 30 minutes away, perfect for summer biking trails or winter ski trips. Stay at The Block, a stylish eco-lodge with shared and private rooms. Free parking is widely available around the town, especially near the outlets and trails.
Manitou Springs to Fort Garland boasts stunning open landscape and many historical sites
From Silverthorne, you can head to Manitou Springs, two hours away. This quirky and colorful town is rich in folklore and buzzing with creative energy. Manitou Incline — an intimidating staircase of over 2,700 steps that rewards climbers with panoramic views of the Front Range — is by far Silverthorne's best attraction. You can also take a walking tour of the town's many freshwater springs, or explore Miramont Castle Museum. The historic Cliff House is a popular spot if you're staying the night. Parking is limited downtown, but the Hiawatha Gardens parking makes access to the town much easier.
Next, Rocky Ford is 100 miles away. This agricultural town is famous for its melons, especially the cantaloupe and watermelon varieties. When they're in season, you can stop by the Rocky Ford Growers Association Market to grab one. The Rocky Ford Historical Museum nearby offers an engaging insight into the region's agricultural history. You'll find affordable accommodation at High Chaparral Inn, and hassle-free parking around the town.
The last stretch of this fantastic road trip takes you two hours southwest to Fort Garland, at the base of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This peaceful community is the perfect place to end this epic tour of Colorado. Fort Garland Museum is a must-see to learn about Colorado's frontier past, and you can take a detour to the Great Sand Dunes National Park around 30 minutes away. Here, North America's tallest dunes tower above the desert floor. Again, you'll find free and easy parking throughout town.