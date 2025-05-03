Some Of Colorado's Most Lovely Small Mountain Towns Are Easy Stops Along This Fun Road Trip

Starting in Buena Vista, between the Collegiate Peaks and the Arkansas River, this town is known for its outdoor adventure, from rafting excursions to riverside strolls. It's also home to Cottonwood Hot Springs, one of many hot springs in the state, like the under-the-radar Orvis Hot Springs and Spa. You can also take a short drive of 20 miles to St. Elmo, a ghost town where you can explore Colorado's 19th-century mining industry. Surf Hotel is a good place to rest your head for the night, offering local, boutique-style comfort with the occasional live music, and access to the river in South Main. Luckily, parking in Buena Vista is not too difficult, so you shouldn't have trouble finding a spot in the vicinity.

The next stop on this road trip is Breckenridge, 60 miles north. Today, this historic town is now one of Colorado's most beloved mountain destinations and a historic gold rush mining camp. Admire Victorian storefronts on a stroll down Main Street, and stop by the Barney Ford Museum to learn about the local lore. Finally, take a scenic ride on the BreckConnect Gondola for a panoramic view of the Tenmile Range. Parking at the South Gondola Lot offers convenient access and free parking after 3 p.m.

Next, head to Silverthorne. Known primarily for its shopping outlets, the town also offers quiet trails along the Blue River and a burgeoning arts scene with public art installations. Furthermore, Colorado's Silverthorne is situated between three mountain resorts less than 30 minutes away, perfect for summer biking trails or winter ski trips. Stay at The Block, a stylish eco-lodge with shared and private rooms. Free parking is widely available around the town, especially near the outlets and trails.