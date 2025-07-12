Japan Is Combating Overtourism In Tokyo By Offering Free Flights For Travelers Using This Airline
With its neon skyscrapers, world-class dining scene, and traditional temples, it's no surprise that Tokyo is a popular bucket list destination. But if you'd rather avoid the Tokyo crowds or just want to experience more of Japan beyond its capital city, you're in luck. Thanks to a new initiative from Japan Airlines to combat overtourism, it's easier than ever to travel throughout Japan. Through the airline's stopover program, travelers from the U.S. and a handful of other countries, including Canada, Mexico, and Australia, can add on a domestic flight to 64 other destinations across the country for free.
To snag your free ticket, book an international flight with Japan Airlines, as well as your domestic flight of choice, all in the same reservation. If your first stop in Japan is longer than 24 hours, keep in mind that U.S. travelers will have to pay a $100 fee. Checked luggage is included — either two or three bags per passenger, depending on your ticket — so you don't have to worry about cramming everything for multiple climates and environments into one suitcase.
Where in Japan should you travel to?
Japan Airlines first announced its new initiative in September 2024, amid a record-breaking year for tourism. Nearly 37 million international travelers visited Japan that year, a 47% increase from the year prior — a number that will likely be topped by the end of 2025. By encouraging travelers to explore beyond Japan's most crowded tourist hubs (the airline has also partnered with Hoshino Resorts to help promote lesser-known destinations), the hope is that it will alleviate some of the burdens placed on Japan's most popular cities.
From Hokkaido, the Japanese island full of unique landscapes, to the beach paradise of Okinawa, travelers will find that Japan has so much to explore beyond Tokyo and other beloved cities like Kyoto. And if you're planning an upcoming trip to Japan, now there's no excuse not to go. Whether you're interested in Osaka, the foodie city nicknamed "Japan's kitchen," or the ancient temples of Miyazaki, there's an adventure in Japan awaiting you.