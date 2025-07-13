Leave The Large Flags At Home When Visiting This Popular California National Park Or Risk Jail Time
One of Yosemite's most photographed summits and most difficult treks, El Capitan, is renowned for its impressive height, which makes it visible from many points in the park. Popular for climbing and the ideal place to create a rock-face billboard, in recent years, El Capitan has also become a site for political protest. Climbers have been spotted rigging flags to stay up on the side of the formation, including a trans pride flag, commentary on the war in Gaza, and an upside-down American flag.
In response, as of April 2025, Yosemite has banned flags larger than 15 square feet from being displayed in the park. The ban on flags applies to designated wilderness areas in the park, which make up 94% of Yosemite National Park, which is to say, any place worth planting a flag if you want it to be seen. National Park Service's (NPS) new policy, as written, states that no one may "hang or otherwise affix to any natural or cultural feature, or display so as to cover any natural or cultural feature, any banner, flag, or sign larger than 15 square feet."
The ban was added to the park's compendium after a flag described as the largest ever hung in Yosemite was displayed by "Trans is Natural" activists. There is speculation that the NPS has been considering the ban for a while, citing environmental, safety, and visitor experience concerns; however, enforcement only followed a series of political displays. If you're planning to visit Yosemite anytime, it's best to leave large flags at home, political or not. The penalty for flying an unapproved flag can be up to $5,000 or up to six months of jail. The park service does not play around; you can also be prosecuted for going off-trail in a national park.
A precedent of protesting in National Parks
This is just one example of activism via flags in Yosemite in the past couple of years. In February 2025, in response to layoffs caused by NPS budget cuts under the Trump Administration, a group of current and former NPS employees rigged an inverted American flag over El Capitan during Firefall, an annual event where visitors often battle big crowds just to catch a glimpse of El Cap. The idea caught on, and activists have since staged similar displays in other parks, including Joshua Tree National Park and Smith Rock State Park.
Similarly, in March 2025, nationwide protests erupted after the current administration eliminated thousands of jobs in the NPS and the U.S. Forest Service. Demonstrations were held in Yosemite National Park, where activists and Park Service employees marched with signs and banners, as well as in other parks like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon. With several national parks and monuments across the country dedicated to preserving the history of contentious times in America — and celebrating protests of the past — it's no wonder that these spots have become hotbeds for activism. It's unclear if the flag ban will last, but for now, large banners will no longer fly in one of the nation's largest parks.