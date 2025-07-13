This Luxurious, Adults-Only Island Resort Might Be The Most Romantic Destination In Greece

Although islands like Santorini and Milos have become go-to destinations for lovers, among the 227 inhabited Greek islands, there's nothing like Crete, which is one of the best Greek islands to visit in the summer. In many ways, Greece's biggest island is its most atmospheric, filled with towering, dramatic cliffs, snow-capped mountains, beaches lined with natural palm tree forests, gorges for days, and, arguably, the best food in Greece (which is saying a lot). Crete is a sensual paradise, where you might taste the best honey of your life that you bought from a guy with a pickup truck on the side of the road, and where you can hike down thyme-filled paths to beaches of raw marble cliffs and turquoise water.

It's almost impossible not to get lost in this dreamy oasis that's also a powerful intersection of Greece's culture, history, and natural beauty, which is partly what makes Stella Island so special. This luxurious, adults-only resort (guests 15 and older are welcome) is a five-star destination that feels exclusive and secluded, even though it's just over 10 minutes away from the summer party town of Hersonissos. The surrounding area is filled with resorts, but even so, the chic style and abundance of Greece's famous philoxenia (or hospitality – something that Crete in particular is known for) makes Stella Island feel like a must-visit romantic destination. Despite its exclusive feeling, Stella Island is easy to get to: It's just a 20-minute drive from the Heraklion Airport, so you can either grab your rental car and get to the pool stat or request a transfer from the hotel.