This Luxurious, Adults-Only Island Resort Might Be The Most Romantic Destination In Greece
Although islands like Santorini and Milos have become go-to destinations for lovers, among the 227 inhabited Greek islands, there's nothing like Crete, which is one of the best Greek islands to visit in the summer. In many ways, Greece's biggest island is its most atmospheric, filled with towering, dramatic cliffs, snow-capped mountains, beaches lined with natural palm tree forests, gorges for days, and, arguably, the best food in Greece (which is saying a lot). Crete is a sensual paradise, where you might taste the best honey of your life that you bought from a guy with a pickup truck on the side of the road, and where you can hike down thyme-filled paths to beaches of raw marble cliffs and turquoise water.
It's almost impossible not to get lost in this dreamy oasis that's also a powerful intersection of Greece's culture, history, and natural beauty, which is partly what makes Stella Island so special. This luxurious, adults-only resort (guests 15 and older are welcome) is a five-star destination that feels exclusive and secluded, even though it's just over 10 minutes away from the summer party town of Hersonissos. The surrounding area is filled with resorts, but even so, the chic style and abundance of Greece's famous philoxenia (or hospitality – something that Crete in particular is known for) makes Stella Island feel like a must-visit romantic destination. Despite its exclusive feeling, Stella Island is easy to get to: It's just a 20-minute drive from the Heraklion Airport, so you can either grab your rental car and get to the pool stat or request a transfer from the hotel.
Luxury and relaxation meet at Stella Island
The vibe at Stella Island is relaxed; this is a place to decompress and connect with loved ones, rather than party all night to a 10-hour dance block of Lady Gaga (not that there's anything wrong with that). Stella Island offers much in the way of relaxation, starting with its signature lagoon pools that wind around the property, turning it into a "floating paradise." Room options include luxury double rooms with pool views to exclusive rooms with private pools and hot tubs to bungalows with Jacuzzis. "Swim-up" rooms are exactly that: accommodations with their own patio and sun lounger that you can swim up to as you will.
Speaking of the pools, there are three in total, all with different seating and lounging options. A highlight is the sunken seating areas in the main pool, a unique element that marries a once-popular 1970s architectural feature (also known as a "conversation pit") with this Greek resort location. The style overall is a mix of mid-century modern with Greek island chic; clean lines and a minimalist approach meet earth-tone colors and organic materials like wood and linen, all of which enhance the bright feeling of the space that's open to the magical, Mediterranean light.
Greece is filled with stunning all-inclusive resorts, and Stella Island is no exception (note that half-board options are available). Resort amenities include a handful of high-end restaurants with a mix of international cuisine, ranging from a steak house to a Greek "taverna" with local classics to Mexican fare. The on-site spa has a sauna, hammam, Jacuzzi, and indoor heated pool, and several of these sites include sea views. Of course, couples' massages are available, while those looking for a face treatment can enjoy facials by Elemis, a renowned British brand known for its high-quality and effective products.
What to see on Greece's biggest island
Stella Island is seasonal, open from April through early November. Room rates may be lower during the shoulder seasons, which are great times to explore Crete. And there's much to explore, since Crete is thought to be home to the first civilization of Europe, the nature and art-loving Minoans. They lived thousands of years ago, but their imprints are all over the island, from the famed Palace of Knossos, home of the labyrinth where the mythical Minotaur once resided, to fascinating ruins in Chania, Crete's former capital whose intersection of Minoan, Roman, Ottoman, and German influences perfectly captures the long and rich history of the island.
Besides some of the best beaches in the world, like the pink sands of Elafonissi, Crete also has endless gorges and caves for nature lovers to explore. An hour and a half away is the Cave of Ideon Andron, where Zeus was said to have been raised. If you're not up for the three-hour drive (one way) to the world-famous Samaria Gorge, head to the nearby Rouvas Gorge, which includes a thick oak forest and lake views.
The best way to explore Crete is by car, although be prepared for epic driving times to match the scenery. The main roads are paved, but they're often narrow and winding with sharp turns as they go through mountains and along the coast. Greek drivers are known to take the rules of the road as mere suggestions (if that) and often defy universal driving and safety conventions, so it's best to drive both defensively and calmly.