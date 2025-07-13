Ireland's Overlooked Peninsula Offers Colorful Villages, Mountain Charm, And Uncrowded Coastal Vistas

Ireland is a magical, mystical country with a rich history, lush landscapes, and friendly locals, so it is no wonder that an average of 6.6 million people visit annually. It may be a small country, but the Emerald Isle has plenty of well-known attractions, including Wicklow Mountains National Park, which is a hiker's paradise, and Killarney National Park, which is a popular stop off along the Wild Atlantic Way — one of the world's longest defined coastal routes. In saying that, this tiny country also has endless hidden gems, like the Beara Peninsula, which is a much quieter alternative to the popular Ring of Kerry.

The Beara Peninsula in County Cork features unsurpassed coastal views, where you can truly admire the rugged Irish landscapes and coastal vistas without the crowds. In addition, the region is also well known for its charming, colorful towns like Allihies and Eyeries, which make the already picture-postcard setting pop. Located under two hours from Cork International Airport, where car hire is available, the Beara Peninsula offers a tranquil escape where you can truly experience Ireland's wild side. It's also under 90 minutes from the bustling tourist hub of Killarney, in County Kerry.

The best way to get around the Beara Peninsula is with your own car, given the remoteness of the region. One thing to note is that the small Irish roads should not be underestimated, as they are often narrow and winding single-track lanes. The region is known for its hiking, wildlife, and charming communities, so allocate a few extra days to soak it all up.