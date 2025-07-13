Ireland's Overlooked Peninsula Offers Colorful Villages, Mountain Charm, And Uncrowded Coastal Vistas
Ireland is a magical, mystical country with a rich history, lush landscapes, and friendly locals, so it is no wonder that an average of 6.6 million people visit annually. It may be a small country, but the Emerald Isle has plenty of well-known attractions, including Wicklow Mountains National Park, which is a hiker's paradise, and Killarney National Park, which is a popular stop off along the Wild Atlantic Way — one of the world's longest defined coastal routes. In saying that, this tiny country also has endless hidden gems, like the Beara Peninsula, which is a much quieter alternative to the popular Ring of Kerry.
The Beara Peninsula in County Cork features unsurpassed coastal views, where you can truly admire the rugged Irish landscapes and coastal vistas without the crowds. In addition, the region is also well known for its charming, colorful towns like Allihies and Eyeries, which make the already picture-postcard setting pop. Located under two hours from Cork International Airport, where car hire is available, the Beara Peninsula offers a tranquil escape where you can truly experience Ireland's wild side. It's also under 90 minutes from the bustling tourist hub of Killarney, in County Kerry.
The best way to get around the Beara Peninsula is with your own car, given the remoteness of the region. One thing to note is that the small Irish roads should not be underestimated, as they are often narrow and winding single-track lanes. The region is known for its hiking, wildlife, and charming communities, so allocate a few extra days to soak it all up.
Highlights of the Beara Peninsula
The best thing about the Beara Peninsula, which spans 30 miles from Glengarriff to Dursey Island, is that there is something to suit everyone. From historic landmarks like the Ardnakinna Lighthouse and Dunboy Castle to excellent outdoor opportunities, including endless hiking trails and cycling routes, the area is ideal whether you want to stay active or soak up the culture. Perhaps one of the most iconic and unusual features of the Beara Peninsula, otherwise known as The Ring of Beara, is the Dursey Island Cable Car, which is the only one of its kind in Ireland. The ride across to Dursey Island is well worth doing, and allows you to discover one of the only inhabited islands along this coast.
This region is a giant playground for those who love nature, photography, and hiking, and there is no shortage of hiking trails to choose from. One of the most notable is the Beara Way, which stretches 128 miles and is a great way to get into the heart of the region on foot or by bike, discovering the charming mountains and uncrowded coastlines.
The Beara Peninsula is defined by its beautiful villages like Ardgroom, Allihies, and Eyeries. Castletownbere, which is the largest white fish port in Ireland, makes a great base for exploring the area. From here, you can also visit Bere Island, a quiet paradise that is ideal for birdwatchers and hikers, boasting an authentic rural charm.
Planning your visit to this overlooked corner of Ireland
From the Beara Region, you can easily visit attractions in both County Kerry and County Cork, but you will enjoy a more authentic Irish vacation by basing yourself here. Castletownbere and Glengarriff are the best places to find local bed and breakfasts, hotels, restaurants, and shops. According to one Tripadvisor review, "one of the best pints of Guinness you will find anywhere in Ireland" can be found at McCarthy's Bar in Castletownbere. So, if you ever wondered if the Guinness tastes better in Ireland, you can see for yourself. When it comes to accommodation, one of the most unique options is Eccles Hotel & Spa in Glengarriff, which boasts incredible coastal vistas.
The Beara Peninsula is filled with heritage landmarks, like holy wells, Martello towers, and ogham stones. One to watch out for is the Ballycrovane Ogham Stone, which is the world's tallest. If you have some extra time, Garnish Island makes for a great day trip. It's a horticultural haven, and there are multiple boat tours, kayaking, and fishing trips to avail yourself of in the area, too.
One of the best ways to take on the Ring of Beara scenic route is to drive in a clockwise direction from Glengarriff and end at Kenmare. As you will be driving on the left, you will be rewarded with the best coastal views imaginable. En route, you will drive the Healy Pass, which is one of the best drives in the country. Even though the roads are not for the faint-hearted, they are so worth it, and you'll quickly discover the charming reasons Ireland is many travelers' favorite destination in Europe.