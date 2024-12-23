Once And For All: Does The Guinness Actually Taste Better In Ireland?

If Belgium claims Stella Artois, the U.S. flaunts Budweiser, Mexico parades Corona, and Japan boasts Asahi, Ireland unapologetically serves up Guinness. A national treasure in and of itself, the Irish take such pride in their beloved stout that ordering "a pint" in Ireland doesn't require clarification — it's Guinness or bust. But beer lovers know that not all Guinness is created equal. Just as you might want to avoid ordering tap beer in Belgium, you might also think twice about ordering Guinness outside its homeland. There's even science to back this up!

For the uninitiated, Guinness is famous for its dark ruby hue, rich creaminess, and velvety texture. One might even say that it's the Beyoncé of beers. Around 10 million glasses of "the black stuff" are consumed daily, according to Guinness, and the art of pouring it is no joke. The glass has to be tilted at 45 degrees, filled three-quarters with the precisely 6-degree-Celsius beer, and then topped off after the foam settles. The Irish take their Guinness so seriously that an Instagram account, @S***LondonGuinness, exists solely to shame bad pours. The account's founder, Ian Ryan, told Lonely Planet, "There's a part of the Irish psyche where you feel downtrodden and you can consider it nearly a sin against your Irish roots to see a bad pint." And, well, he's not exactly wrong. There's actual science behind why Guinness tastes better in Ireland. From its freshness to how it's handled, and even down to the vibe of an Irish pub, everything has to align to make for the perfect pint.