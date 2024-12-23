Once And For All: Does The Guinness Actually Taste Better In Ireland?
If Belgium claims Stella Artois, the U.S. flaunts Budweiser, Mexico parades Corona, and Japan boasts Asahi, Ireland unapologetically serves up Guinness. A national treasure in and of itself, the Irish take such pride in their beloved stout that ordering "a pint" in Ireland doesn't require clarification — it's Guinness or bust. But beer lovers know that not all Guinness is created equal. Just as you might want to avoid ordering tap beer in Belgium, you might also think twice about ordering Guinness outside its homeland. There's even science to back this up!
For the uninitiated, Guinness is famous for its dark ruby hue, rich creaminess, and velvety texture. One might even say that it's the Beyoncé of beers. Around 10 million glasses of "the black stuff" are consumed daily, according to Guinness, and the art of pouring it is no joke. The glass has to be tilted at 45 degrees, filled three-quarters with the precisely 6-degree-Celsius beer, and then topped off after the foam settles. The Irish take their Guinness so seriously that an Instagram account, @S***LondonGuinness, exists solely to shame bad pours. The account's founder, Ian Ryan, told Lonely Planet, "There's a part of the Irish psyche where you feel downtrodden and you can consider it nearly a sin against your Irish roots to see a bad pint." And, well, he's not exactly wrong. There's actual science behind why Guinness tastes better in Ireland. From its freshness to how it's handled, and even down to the vibe of an Irish pub, everything has to align to make for the perfect pint.
Yes, Guinness tastes much better in Ireland
Whether you're sipping your way through America's craft beer capital or sampling the best breweries in Vermont, nothing compares to drinking Guinness in Ireland. Don't just take the Irish's word for it — science backs this claim. A 2011 study conducted by four researchers and published in the Journal of Food Science confirms what Guinness fans have long suspected: The stout truly tastes better in its homeland.
Initially designed to determine whether Guinness "travels well," the study involved 103 tastings across 14 countries — 42 in Ireland and 61 abroad. The testers, all from different countries, followed stringent protocols that measured everything from pub conditions to pour quality and sensory factors like creaminess, flavor, and aftertaste, throughout a span of a year. The result? Ireland blew everywhere else out of the water with a "Guinness overall enjoyment score" (GOES) of 74 out of 100, compared to a measly 57 for pints abroad. It all boiled down to the freshness, flawless pouring, and unrivaled vibe of an Irish pub.
Even casual drinkers agree. "In Ireland, it sort of tastes like caramel to me. Really good beer. In my home country, it tastes like the bitter dregs of a rotten barrel. Horrid stuff," Redditor u/randymysteries says. "Yeah, I'd say it's consistently better. I've had good and bad in the US, but was a bit blown away when I had it in Dublin," adds u/South_Side_34. So, while you might enjoy Guinness at your local pub, know this: You're basically drinking the budget version. As it turns out, Guinness doesn't just taste better in Ireland — it belongs there.
For Guinness beer, the fresher, the better
Freshness is one of the main reasons Guinness in Ireland is superior to anywhere else. While Guinness abroad has to endure the trials of shipping and storage, Irish pints deliver pure, creamy perfection straight from the source. "Think of beer like bread," Christopher McClellan, a former brewery ambassador for the Guinness Brewery, told the Food Network. "It's always going to be better fresh. Any time between when a beer is made and when it's poured will naturally decrease the freshness. Guinness Draught Stout is, in fact, fresher in Ireland simply because it's made there." He also noted that many bars outside Ireland simply aren't up to the task of handling Guinness with the care it demands. Dirty draught lines can sabotage the taste, while improper pouring techniques ruin the pint entirely. Certified cicerone Zach Mack agreed, explaining that Guinness's nitrogenation requires precision. "Simply put, it's not like pouring a traditional carbonated beer. Guinness is nitrogenated, which is a process the company invented to help solve the problem of 'flat' cask beer that spoils within days," he explained to the outlet.
And then, of course, there's the craic. The joy of drinking Guinness in its home country can't be bottled or exported. "Drinking Guinness in Ireland is always going to be more enjoyable than in London or Paris, or anywhere else. There is a feeling of authenticity that you associate with drinking a beer in its true home, so the ambiance you feel in an Irish pub would be like no other," beer author Pete Brown shared with the Daily Mail. Put another way, you haven't really tried Guinness until you've sipped the black stuff in the Emerald Isle.