'The Nicest Place In America' Is A Michigan Riverfront Gem With Redbud Trails And Indie Restaurants
Across the country, certain towns have claimed superlative titles to set them apart from the rest. For example, Beaufort, South Carolina, has been proclaimed "America's happiest seaside town." In Tennessee, there's the subterranean Bell Witch Cave, which is known as one of the most haunted places in America due to its poltergeist claims. In 2020, Buchanan, Michigan, gained attention for something inspiring: niceness. Named "The Nicest Place in America" by Reader's Digest, this small town of around 4,000 residents stood apart during one of the most divisive years in recent memory.
The recognition was based on Buchanan's measured, community-focused response to national events. Residents organized a peaceful march in response to the killing of George Floyd and continued to support each other through volunteer programs, food drives, and initiatives like Redbud Area Ministries. The town has also maintained traditions such as honoring local veterans with public banners and Memorial Day observances, which they adjusted during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure community engagement and support.
Found in southern Berrien County and fronting the St. Joseph River, Buchanan offers both scenic beauty and ease of access. Located only 20 minutes from South Bend (which is known to be Indiana's snowiest city and winter wonderland) and 90 minutes from Chicago, the town is well-positioned for weekenders and road-trippers alike. Though small in scale, Buchanan delivers big when it comes to local attractions.
Buchanan's adventure trails and events
For one weekend each summer, Buchanan becomes a global destination for motocross. RedBud MX, established in 1973 and named after the redbuds that line the city's local roads, is the pride of Buchanan and a cornerstone of American motorsports. A Fourth of July weekend event, RedBud National, is one of the highest-attended motocross races in the country, consistently drawing crowds that top more than 30,000. Riders and fans converge to watch nail-biting competition and witness LaRocco's Leap, which is one of the tallest and most talked-about jumps in the Pro Motocross Championship.
The facility is more than just dirt and engines, as it also invites visitors to camp and watch the fireworks. Race weekend amenities include restrooms, water stations, and designated areas for families and accessible needs. But while the motocross track and event define the city's summer, Buchanan also offers quieter outdoor activities.
Visitors can hike the McCoy Creek Trail, which offers a glimpse into the city's natural beauty. It's a four-mile-long paved route that's accessible to all and is especially scenic during the city's springtime redbud bloom. While walking, running, or cycling along the route, you can stop and enjoy the fishing spots, duck pond, and fitness stations. Visitors can access the trail at any of the three entry points, which include Schirmer Parkway, Days Avenue, and the Memorial Fields Athletic Complex.
Indie restaurants in Buchanan
Buchanan's impressive restaurant scene proves that small cities can deliver big when it comes to culinary adventures. Incredible local spots include the River Saint Joe Brewery, with its farm-to-glass specialty, seasonal menus, beers brewed from on-site hops, and views of the surrounding organic farm. Visitors can sip craft brews and enjoy dishes like pulled pork mac and cheese or carnivore flatbread while watching live music or, in winter, playing ice shuffleboard.
For a taste of the city's downtown offerings, Gary Z's Sub Shop is a lunchtime institution known for its scratch-made soups, fresh-baked sub rolls, and quick, friendly service. Nearby McCoy Creek Tavern offers generous portions and a popular wings night in a casual, welcoming atmosphere, and another local favorite, Hilltops Creekside Café, is praised for its all-you-can-eat fried chicken on Tuesdays and a superb fish fry.
For more elevated options, visitors can opt for Lehman's Orchard Brewery & Farmhouse, which operates out of a converted warehouse and crafts beer, cider, brandy, and fruit wines using its own orchard-grown ingredients. Those who want to enjoy tasty wine with a view will find it at Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant, which pairs vineyard-side dining with a diverse menu that includes dishes like grilled chicken thighs, ricotta-filled gnocchi, and rainbow trout.