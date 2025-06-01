One Of The 'Most Haunted Places In America' Is A Popular And Eerie Subterranean Destination In Tennessee
When folks think of Tennessee, they likely think of the musical heritage of Nashville or maybe a local food specialty like hot chicken. Then there's the low and gently rolling Great Smoky Mountains, some of the world's oldest mountains that conceal hidden gems like the abandoned logging town of Elkmont. It may be a little eerie to spot remnants of the community, such as a lone chimney, in the forest, but it's still not quite as spooky as another of Tennessee's most famous haunts: the Bell Witch Cave.
Recognized as one of the most haunted places in America, the Bell Witch Cave has a backstory dating back to 1804. As the tale goes, that's when the Bell family bought their farm in the town now known as Adams. Around 13 years later, they started noticing strange happenings on the property. With bumps on the walls, groaning and scratching sounds, flying objects, and even physical violence, the whole Bell tale sounds like a standard poltergeist account.
The cave that sits at the center of the site's tourism is just a coincidental feature on the Bell property unrelated to the haunting. Also, the site's farmhouse is actually a reproduction. Nonetheless, the Bell Witch Cave stands out not just for the uniqueness of its history but for the number of people who claim to have experienced strange happenings on the property, including President Andrew Jackson. For those craving a taste of the paranormal, Nashville is the closest major city and serves as a good base for a visit.
Delve into the haunted Bell Witch Cave and house
The proprietors of the Bell Witch Cave have done their best to make the most of the Bell family legend. There are several tour options for visitors, with the simplest being a bundled tour of the Bell Witch Cave and the John Bell Cabin, a replica of the cabin where the haunting allegedly occurred. These are guided tours and are only available before sunset.
Those wanting a more frightening experience can book a personal guided tour around the property at night with a lantern. These folks have access to additional areas, such as the Haunted Dell and Native American Burial Ground, and can peruse exclusive photos of the site's creepiest moments from the past three decades.
There's also an option for paranormal investigators who want to get off the leash. On specific days of the year, investigators are invited to prowl the site as they please for six hours. Rental equipment is available, and investigators get snacks and coffee. There are different tiers of paranormal investigation packages, with the largest allowing up to 12 people to see every spot on the property from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. It costs a whopping $1,000, so uncommitted investigators need not apply. Halloween comes with a bunch of additional activities, such as a Haunted Hayride. Tours on Halloween itself run nonstop from noon to 9 p.m., making it the perfect time to stop by if you want to keep things flexible.
Building the Bell Witch into your travel plans
Adams doesn't really have a lot to do besides the Bell Witch Cave. The town has a population of approximately 655 and primarily consists of a few intersecting roads bordered by houses, with no discernible downtown area. That being said, River Adventures Nashville does offer rental tubes for water tubing, and is located down the street from the Bell Witch Cave. Also, one of Adam's two restaurants – Adams Station – is a highly rated barbecue eatery, so if you want to chow down with Adams locals on your ghosthunting trip, it's a good bet.
Then there's the annual Bell Witch Fall Festival, which transforms Adams into something special. Covering a range of dates from late September to late October — just in time for Halloween — the Bell Witch Fall Festival is a legitimately cool and creative outlet for local performance artists. You've got "Red River Tales," a storytelling musical event that highlights local lore, as well as the independent stage production, "SMOKE: A Ballad of the Night Riders," and another play focused on the town's claim to fame, "SPIRIT: The Authentic Story of the Bell Witch of Tennessee." Over 4,000 people attend these events every year, so you may want to plan ahead.
Nashville is the largest nearby city, just over 45 minutes away from Adams by car. If you're going to Adams in autumn for the music and arts, a jaunt around Music City makes perfect sense. You can even throw in a visit to a Nashville highlight, such as the top-rated Murals of Nashville Instagram Tour, for an extra dose of the city's contemporary art scene.