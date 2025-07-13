Greece's Overlooked Island Is An Uncrowded Gem With Rustic Pebble Beaches And Unique Stone Villages

More than 30 million people travel to Greece each year. While Athens sees the highest number of annual visitors — approximately 6 million — the Greek islands also draw in massive numbers, with Crete and Santorini next in line, welcoming 5 million and 2 million people each year, respectively. Zakynthos was even named the most tourist-crowded resort in all of Europe. There's no doubt these places are popular for a reason. If you're trying to plan an excursion away from the mainland, these are the 5 best Greek islands to visit during the summer, according to travelers. But if it's peace and quiet you're after, it's smart to look outside the cruise ship and resort circuit and consider a trip to one of Greece's lesser-known islands.

Welcome to Chios, the fifth-largest of the Greek islands. Located in the Aegean Sea northeast of Athens, separated from Turkey by the Chios Strait, it's a natural wonderland of rugged mountains, citrus groves, and, importantly for the island's economy, rare mastic trees that help make Chios self-sufficient. It's short on tourist-oriented resorts, though visitors will find quiet pebble beaches, clear blue water, medieval villages with labyrinthine stone alleyways, and the 11th-century Nea Moni Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site.