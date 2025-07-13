Greece's Overlooked Island Is An Uncrowded Gem With Rustic Pebble Beaches And Unique Stone Villages
More than 30 million people travel to Greece each year. While Athens sees the highest number of annual visitors — approximately 6 million — the Greek islands also draw in massive numbers, with Crete and Santorini next in line, welcoming 5 million and 2 million people each year, respectively. Zakynthos was even named the most tourist-crowded resort in all of Europe. There's no doubt these places are popular for a reason. If you're trying to plan an excursion away from the mainland, these are the 5 best Greek islands to visit during the summer, according to travelers. But if it's peace and quiet you're after, it's smart to look outside the cruise ship and resort circuit and consider a trip to one of Greece's lesser-known islands.
Welcome to Chios, the fifth-largest of the Greek islands. Located in the Aegean Sea northeast of Athens, separated from Turkey by the Chios Strait, it's a natural wonderland of rugged mountains, citrus groves, and, importantly for the island's economy, rare mastic trees that help make Chios self-sufficient. It's short on tourist-oriented resorts, though visitors will find quiet pebble beaches, clear blue water, medieval villages with labyrinthine stone alleyways, and the 11th-century Nea Moni Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Discover the island's villages and beaches
The village of Chios is a great place to start exploring the island, especially since it's adjacent to the main port. Visit the Castle of Chios, the old walled citadel overlooking the harbor (free admission) — inside the complex, there's a great restaurant, Kafenes, serving small plates in an atmospheric outdoor setting. Then stop into the nearby Byzantine Museum of Chios (5 €), located inside an Ottoman mosque. Afterward, go for coffee or dessert at one of the cafés around Vounakio square: You'll find delicious traditional pastries at Veneti Food Hall.
If you're up for more sightseeing, continue to the medieval village of Mesta, about a 45-minute drive from Chios. Wander through a maze of stone-lined streets, admiring landmarks like the New Church of the Archangels, the Mesta Clock Tower, and the Tower of Koulouka, which was likely part of the village's original fortifications. Try traditional Greek sweets at Kanellos Loukoumades or have a glass of wine at Kellari before heading out to explore the region's gorgeous pebble beaches. Apothika is popular with divers and has beach chairs for rent, Merikounda is known for its dramatic rock formations, and Didyma is famous for its bright green water offshore.
Planning a trip to Chios and where to stay while here
Chios and Mesta are both good places to stay while visiting the island. Within walking distance of the port in Chios are Agora Residence, which is around $84 per night and features a beautiful internal courtyard. There's also the budget-friendly CityZen Rooms Chios for around $70 per night. In Mesta, try the charming Mesta Mastic at roughly $116 per night or the well-priced Medieval Castle, which is $50 per night.
The island has a small airport that's located south of the town of Chios; it mostly receives flights from Athens (50 minutes). Ferries also run the route from Athens to Chios year-round, and the travel time is just over 8 hours. It's also possible to catch a ferry from Çeşme, Turkey, and the trip takes only 30 minutes. Unless you're planning to stay exclusively in Chios town, you'll want a rental car (available at the airport) to explore the island's smaller villages and beaches, as public transportation is limited outside the port town.
If you love Chios, consider continuing to Folegandros, one of Greece's most underrated islands that has dazzling hotels and quiet beaches. For help planning your itinerary, check out this advice on how to spend 7 days in the Greek islands.