One Of Greece's Most Underrated Islands Thrives With Little Crowds, Dazzling Hotels, And Quiet Beaches

If you're going to visit Greece's Cyclades Islands, this is how you should do it — slowly, fully, and with plenty of mezze in between. After a day like that, you'll want a restful spot to call your own. With fewer visitors and careful development, Folegandros feels refreshingly unspoiled compared to neighboring Santorini, one of the most popular destinations on a trip to Greece. Whether you crave luxury or simplicity, Folegandros covers every corner. Karavostasi hosts elegant spots like the 5-star Anemi and cliffside Onar Suites, ideal for those seeking coastal views and spa comforts. Up in Ano Meria, Agada's cave villas offer private pools and quiet luxury. And in charming Chora, a range of studios and hotels like Polikandia, Fata Morgana, and Aria Boutique offer welcoming stays with pools, terraces, and Cycladic flair.

Once your bags are dropped and your view secured, the Folegandros' beaches call, ranging from hidden pebble hideaways to wide stretches of golden sand. Escape the throngs of beachgoers at Katergo, a dreamy mix of sand and white pebbles amid cliffs, accessed only by boat or a half-hour walk from Livadi. On the opposite end of the island is Livadaki, another cliff-carved, pebbled gem accessible only by boat or trek, with bright waters and serene vibes. Since there are no amenities on these remote shores, packing your own water, snacks, and sun protection is essential.

For those with soft sand and easy access are high on their list, Agali beach sits just five minutes from Chora, though summer brings less room for your towel due to its popularity and ease. End your beach-hopping day at one of the area's countless beach bars. Enjoy a cold drink and beachside table at Taverna Agali or O Psaromiligkas as the sun dips.