One Of Greece's Most Underrated Islands Thrives With Little Crowds, Dazzling Hotels, And Quiet Beaches
The Cyclades are a mosaic of timeless, sparkling wonders with each island proudly displaying its own rhythm and beauty. Island hopping here is irresistible, and a little planning goes a long way. Knowing which Greek islands are the best to visit during the summer ensures you hit the perfect spots. Some are lively, while others are the epitome of tranquility. If serenity had an address, it might just be Folegandros. Nestled among the Cyclades, this lesser-known island offers a seamless blend of rustic charm and breathtaking views. ATV through its cobbled villages, pause for sea-sprayed strolls, and savor the quiet luxury of a place that feels miles away from modern life despite being just an hour away from some of Greece's top tourist destinations.
Folegandros offers an escape that feels rare in the busy Cyclades: peaceful, slow, and wonderfully simple. With villages nestled high above the ocean, quiet lanes and blue-trimmed houses beg for lazy exploration. Down below, secret beaches wait where you can swim alone with the horizon. It's the kind of place where days unfold gently and the biggest decision is which stretch of sand to enjoy next.
Where to stay and swim in Folegandros for the perfect Cyclades escape
If you're going to visit Greece's Cyclades Islands, this is how you should do it — slowly, fully, and with plenty of mezze in between. After a day like that, you'll want a restful spot to call your own. With fewer visitors and careful development, Folegandros feels refreshingly unspoiled compared to neighboring Santorini, one of the most popular destinations on a trip to Greece. Whether you crave luxury or simplicity, Folegandros covers every corner. Karavostasi hosts elegant spots like the 5-star Anemi and cliffside Onar Suites, ideal for those seeking coastal views and spa comforts. Up in Ano Meria, Agada's cave villas offer private pools and quiet luxury. And in charming Chora, a range of studios and hotels like Polikandia, Fata Morgana, and Aria Boutique offer welcoming stays with pools, terraces, and Cycladic flair.
Once your bags are dropped and your view secured, the Folegandros' beaches call, ranging from hidden pebble hideaways to wide stretches of golden sand. Escape the throngs of beachgoers at Katergo, a dreamy mix of sand and white pebbles amid cliffs, accessed only by boat or a half-hour walk from Livadi. On the opposite end of the island is Livadaki, another cliff-carved, pebbled gem accessible only by boat or trek, with bright waters and serene vibes. Since there are no amenities on these remote shores, packing your own water, snacks, and sun protection is essential.
For those with soft sand and easy access are high on their list, Agali beach sits just five minutes from Chora, though summer brings less room for your towel due to its popularity and ease. End your beach-hopping day at one of the area's countless beach bars. Enjoy a cold drink and beachside table at Taverna Agali or O Psaromiligkas as the sun dips.
From ferry to feast: planning your journey to the authentic heart of Folegandros
Thanks to its modest size and rugged, arid landscape, Folegandros has kept its traditions wonderfully intact. With just 700 inhabitants, though fewer than half live here all year, most call Chora home — the beloved main village. Where daily life still follows the rhythm of old traditions.
Stop by family-run taverna/local grocery store Irini and sample local specialties like Folegandros' homemade pasta matsata, souroto cheese, and sun-dried capers. These simple, honest flavors are part of what makes this cozy, hidden gem so special — a living linked to its past, but nurtured by its locals and natural isolation.
To visit Folegandros, most travelers fly into Athens International Airport (ATH) or Santorini (JTR) International Airport, before continuing by ferry to the island. From Athens, ferries depart from the port of Piraeus regularly. Ferries run daily, with fast boats making the trip in around four hours, while slower vessels can take up to eight. If you're already planning on staying in popular Santorini, the journey is significantly shorter. Two daily high-speed ferries bring you to the island in an hour. No matter how you plan to arrive, it's wise to sort out details before leaving for the airport. Especially in summer, when port lines grow long, booking early and arranging your transfer keeps things smooth and stress-free. Then lean back and let the Aegean breeze guide you to Folegandros.