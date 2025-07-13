Michigan's 'City Of Festivals' Is An Under-The-Radar Gem In The Heart Of The State With Amish Charm And Shops

Fans of legendary Motown artists like The Temptations, Martha and the Vandellas, and Stevie Wonder often have Michigan's beloved "Motor City" high on their list of bucket-list destinations. Detroit's vibrant neighborhoods, like Greektown, pulse with culture and creativity, but after a few days soaking up the city's buzz, a slower change of pace might be in order. Michigan offers plenty of options for unwinding, from the so-called "Catskills of the Midwest" to the idyllic archipelago islands of Les Cheneaux.

Yet, beyond the state's famed natural escapes lies a small town known less for its landscapes and more for its event calendar, all sprinkled with Amish charm. So, for travelers looking to trade in the souped-up cars of Detroit for slower paced horse-drawn carriages, Clare might be the perfect option. A community a little over two hours northwest from Detroit's main airport, Clare's energy comes not from flashing lights but from handcrafted goods found in its shops, a warm sense of welcome and a well-earned reputation as Michigan's "City of Festivals."