Michigan's 'City Of Festivals' Is An Under-The-Radar Gem In The Heart Of The State With Amish Charm And Shops
Fans of legendary Motown artists like The Temptations, Martha and the Vandellas, and Stevie Wonder often have Michigan's beloved "Motor City" high on their list of bucket-list destinations. Detroit's vibrant neighborhoods, like Greektown, pulse with culture and creativity, but after a few days soaking up the city's buzz, a slower change of pace might be in order. Michigan offers plenty of options for unwinding, from the so-called "Catskills of the Midwest" to the idyllic archipelago islands of Les Cheneaux.
Yet, beyond the state's famed natural escapes lies a small town known less for its landscapes and more for its event calendar, all sprinkled with Amish charm. So, for travelers looking to trade in the souped-up cars of Detroit for slower paced horse-drawn carriages, Clare might be the perfect option. A community a little over two hours northwest from Detroit's main airport, Clare's energy comes not from flashing lights but from handcrafted goods found in its shops, a warm sense of welcome and a well-earned reputation as Michigan's "City of Festivals."
Support and learn about the Amish communities of Clare, Michigan
It's a common misconception that Amish communities exist only in Pennsylvania. In fact, Michigan is home to the nation's sixth-largest Amish population, with Clare County playing home to one of its most prominent settlements. The county, which welcomed the Amish in 1980, now hosts over 1,000 members of the community. With many families' roots traced back to Switzerland, the Amish continue to live a life of simplicity that visitors can witness in Clare.
When the weather allows for it, Amish people can be found selling baked goods along the town's sidewalks. For those hoping to sample Amish-made food beyond the roadside stands, Fridays and Saturdays are the days to visit Country Cookstove Bakery and Bake Shop on South Eberhart Street, where fresh bread and sweet treats are sold directly by members of the Amish community. Twice a year, during one spring weekend and a late summer weekend, the Yoder family hosts one of Michigan's largest Quilt Auction and Flea Market, transforming farm fields into bustling marketplaces filled with an array of products including hand-stitched quilts, cutlery, and even cheese. A fortnight before each auction takes place, the Yoders also organize a Horse and Equipment Consignment Auction, drawing both buyers and sellers from across the region. Clare's significance within the wider Amish world has been further cemented, serving several times as national host for the community's Horse Progress Days, an event underscoring Clare's role as an epicenter of Amish cultural preservation.
Whatever the season, enjoy Clare's eclectic events
The town pays homage also to its Irish heritage, not only through its name (presumably inspired by the Ireland's County Clare), but also through its annual Irish Festival held each March, just in time for St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Green duckling figurines appear throughout the town as part of the festivities, while the event itself features a range of community traditions, including a leprechaun contest and live music. On McEwan Street, one of Clare's central roads named with appropriately Celtic roots, visitors will find a taste of something sweet at the McEwan Street Fudge & Ice Cream Shop. Known for its premium fudge and artisan gelato, the shop offers delicious snacks during festival days.
During the warmer months, festivals including Summerfest (where fireworks and children's games are enjoyed), the Summer Concert Series, and Michigan's Old 27 Motor Tour all take place in Clare. Halloween then sees the arrival of the yearly Clare Spook-Tacular, with a series of events including the 3-mile fancy dress race, known as the Pumpkin Run to Clare locals, before winter festivities delight young and old in the town. Tasty soups and fragrant curries in a cozy setting may be more appealing when the temperature drops. Winter is the perfect time to consider trying local haunt Ruk Thai Kitchen. Its yellow curry and fried rice is a particular favorite amongst locals.