One Hawaiian Island Is The Best Place In The Entire World To Catch The Elusive 'Green Flash' At Sunset

As for why Maui is such a great place to see the green flash? You need to be able to see completely to a flat horizon, which you can do there easily. When you combine that with its location in the Pacific Ocean, atmospheric conditions, and low air pollution, Maui makes for the perfect place to spot this unique phenomenon.

Keep in mind that as much as you want to see it, you still don't want to stare directly at the sun, even as it's setting, as it can cause eye damage. Instead, time it so that you're looking just as the top of the sun is descending below the horizon. If you're more of a sunrise person, which may happen if you've traveled to Hawaii from the East Coast and your body clock is still six hours ahead, you can look for it just as the sun is emerging from the horizon. It's a way to use jet lag to your advantage. Though you would need to know exactly where the sun is set to rise, which is why sunset can be easier.

Even if you don't see the elusive green flash, it's still particularly pleasant to be relaxing on a gorgeous Maui beach at sunset. It's one of the easiest and best things to do on your Maui vacation. And Maui has a wealth of west-facing beaches, like Kaanapali and Kamaole. So head to the beach at sunset and be on the lookout; you never know which sunset might deliver the green flash.

Please note: In August 2023, there was a devastating wildfire in Maui, predominantly in Lahaina, that caused loss of life and property damage. Please travel with care and respect on the island as the rebuilding and recovery are still ongoing.