America's Top Summer Vacation Spot Of 2025 Is A Coastal Gem With Award-Winning Beaches

To be crowned the best summer vacation destination in the United States is no mean feat. For many travelers, vacations in the sun require the sea and sand, so it's no surprise that when the warm weather comes, people flock to the shore to take advantage of America's beautiful beaches. Florida, aka The Sunshine State, has around 900 miles of them, for example, many of which are undoubtedly some of the best beaches in the country. There are countless charming beach resorts on the East Coast as well as the West, and we can't forget those that surround the Great Lakes.

But according to HomeToGo, the destination that beats all other resorts in the United States is found on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Sitting behind only Phoenix, Arizona, which saw a 562% increase in searches over the previous year, Kaanapali is a Mauaian beach resort that saw a 242% growth in interest over the same time period.

Just scratching the surface of what the destination offers uncovers why. The three-mile-long Kaanapali Beach was once named the best in the United States, and extensive tourist infrastructure, including top class hotels, means that everything is in place for travelers to enjoy a summer vacation that's entirely stress-free.