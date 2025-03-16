America's Top Summer Vacation Spot Of 2025 Is A Coastal Gem With Award-Winning Beaches
To be crowned the best summer vacation destination in the United States is no mean feat. For many travelers, vacations in the sun require the sea and sand, so it's no surprise that when the warm weather comes, people flock to the shore to take advantage of America's beautiful beaches. Florida, aka The Sunshine State, has around 900 miles of them, for example, many of which are undoubtedly some of the best beaches in the country. There are countless charming beach resorts on the East Coast as well as the West, and we can't forget those that surround the Great Lakes.
But according to HomeToGo, the destination that beats all other resorts in the United States is found on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Sitting behind only Phoenix, Arizona, which saw a 562% increase in searches over the previous year, Kaanapali is a Mauaian beach resort that saw a 242% growth in interest over the same time period.
Just scratching the surface of what the destination offers uncovers why. The three-mile-long Kaanapali Beach was once named the best in the United States, and extensive tourist infrastructure, including top class hotels, means that everything is in place for travelers to enjoy a summer vacation that's entirely stress-free.
The ultimate beach vacation at Kaanapali, Maui
Kaanapali Beach is renowned for its beauty. The sand is, of course, dazzlingly white, and the gentle azure waves lapping the coast are perfect for swimming in. The area is teeming with vivid marine life, and a snorkeling mask and a pair of flippers could easily be the only items you need to help you unwind in Kaanapali. Confident swimmers looking for a little more action can also indulge in some cliff jumping at nearby Puu Kekaa, aka Black Rock, an act that was once reserved for the island's spiritual leaders during ceremonies.
The beach is also popular among water sports enthusiasts, including surfers, jet skiers, stand-up paddleboarders, and canoeists. The resort is served by several businesses offering equipment for sale and rental, such as 808 Boards, which also offers surfing and SUP lessons. Located just on the cusp of the beach, The Snorkel Store promises to get visitors "turtle ready" — Kaanapali Beach is famous for its abundance of sea turtles — offering rentals of deluxe snorkels as well as other beach equipment, including chairs, umbrellas, and coolers.
Kaanapali Beach is also home to some of Hawaii's best marine excursions. Though whale watching season is only in the cooler months — between December 15 and May 15– there are other summer options, including private boat charters, sunset dinner and cocktail sails, and snorkel tours.
How to get to Kaanapali and where to stay
Kaanapali's closest airport is Kahului Airport, located just a few miles away and accessible by shuttle bus. However, many travelers choose to get to Kaanapali by rental car, an option that allows you to explore the rest of the island during your stay (perhaps taking in some of Maui's best luau options) without having to deal with inconsistent public transport. Simply head west on the HI-380 and drive north, up the coast — you'll be on the beach in less than 15 minutes and enjoy some fantastic sea views on the way.
The accommodation options in Kaanapali are numerous, suiting a wide range of budgets and needs. There are resort villas operated by big hotel chains like Westin and Marriott that offer both swimming pools on-site and easy access to Kaanapali Beach. The area also boasts hundreds of apartments and self-catering options, perfect for families and larger groups looking to cook for themselves.
Been turned on to a trip to Maui? Here are the best things to do on a Maui vacation, as well as another must-visit Maui beach, which doubles as a hidden "Secret Cove."