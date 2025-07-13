The Tallest Observation Platform In The Western Hemisphere Is Canada's Truly Unmissable Tourist Attraction
Whil several cities around the world have iconic downtown skylines, a few probably stand out in your mind. Seattle's Space Needle makes its skyline easily recognizable, and New York City boasts many famous skyscrapers like the Empire State Building and Rockefeller Center. Chicago is well-known for its architecture and is home to the Willis Tower, which features the highest observation deck in America. But even with its 1,353-foot vantage point, there is one landmark that takes you even higher into the sky: The CN Tower in Toronto, Canada. At 1,465 feet, it holds the bragging rights as the highest observation platform in the Western Hemisphere.
The CN Tower is one of the top things to experience when you visit Toronto — at least according to more than 25,000 reviews on Tripadvisor. One visitor shared, "Visiting the CN Tower was one of the highlights of my trip to Toronto! This iconic landmark offers an unforgettable experience that I would highly recommend to anyone visiting the city." Many people rave about the views from the observation decks, but depending on your comfort level and interests, you'll find some other cool features and experiences within the tower, too. One review said, "The glass floor is a fun touch for those feeling brave." If you're a true daredevil, you can even take a walk on the outside of the building — 116 stories above the city.
How to experience the CN Tower in Toronto
You'll find different ticket options that give you access to various levels and experiences in the CN Tower. The Lower Observation Level is 113 stories high and features the famous glass floor, as well as see the Artmosphere exhibit showcasing Canadian artists. It's also where you can check out the tower's OverView experience and get a totally different perspective as you step onto the edge and lean over. The Main Observation Level is one story above and offers floor-to-ceiling window walls with sweeping views of the city.
For those who dare to go even higher, you can buy a ticket that takes you up an additional 33 stories to the top. From that level, you may even feel the building sway when the wind blows. If you're seeking even more adventure, the EdgeWalk gives you the opportunity to see the city in a completely different way. You'll exit the building from 116 stories up and walk around the edge with nothing but a harness holding you. There's also a wheelchair accessible option for the EdgeWalk. For those who truly have a hankering for cool buildings and want to embark on a longer journey, there's even an architecture-packed cruise itinerary that sails from Toronto.