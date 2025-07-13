The Tallest Observation Platform In The Western Hemisphere Is Canada's Truly Unmissable Tourist Attraction

Whil several cities around the world have iconic downtown skylines, a few probably stand out in your mind. Seattle's Space Needle makes its skyline easily recognizable, and New York City boasts many famous skyscrapers like the Empire State Building and Rockefeller Center. Chicago is well-known for its architecture and is home to the Willis Tower, which features the highest observation deck in America. But even with its 1,353-foot vantage point, there is one landmark that takes you even higher into the sky: The CN Tower in Toronto, Canada. At 1,465 feet, it holds the bragging rights as the highest observation platform in the Western Hemisphere.

The CN Tower is one of the top things to experience when you visit Toronto — at least according to more than 25,000 reviews on Tripadvisor. One visitor shared, "Visiting the CN Tower was one of the highlights of my trip to Toronto! This iconic landmark offers an unforgettable experience that I would highly recommend to anyone visiting the city." Many people rave about the views from the observation decks, but depending on your comfort level and interests, you'll find some other cool features and experiences within the tower, too. One review said, "The glass floor is a fun touch for those feeling brave." If you're a true daredevil, you can even take a walk on the outside of the building — 116 stories above the city.