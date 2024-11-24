The Highest Observation Deck In America Offers Striking Panoramic City Views In The Midwest
When New York City's One World Trade Center neared completion in 2013, Chicago architects highlighted the Willis Tower's enduring scale. "Willis Tower still is tallest in terms of how high you can stand above the earth," noted Jen Masengarb of the Chicago Architecture Foundation on "CBS Mornings." "But when you look at what's totally built from the ground up then One World Trade Center wins."
One World Trade Center offers commanding views of New York City, peering into its trendy foodie neighborhoods and the unparalleled fall foliage of Central Park. However, New York's tallest building cannot boast the 1,353 foot perspective of the Willis Tower's Skydeck, the highest observation deck in America. On a clear day, Skydeck visitors can see up to 50 miles to Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan from glass boxes known as "The Ledge," which extend over four feet from the tower's 103rd-floor, offering unrivaled views for those with the nerve to step inside.
Test your nerves and enjoy the view from the Ledge
The Willis Tower elevators are among the fastest in the world, racing you to the Skydeck at 1,600 feet per minute. When visitors arrive at the 103rd floor, panoramic views of Lake Michigan and downtown Chicago surround them. I visited the Skydeck before the pandemic and found it a strikingly calm experience. Crowds were thin during the late morning and the views were just awesome. For skyscraper enthusiasts like myself, it is fascinating to take in the Aon Center, the John Hancock Center, and the scores of other spires and rooftops set against the blue horizon of Lake Michigan.
The glass "Ledge" boxes are on the tower's western facade and present sweeping views of the urban, mid-western plains and, if you squint your eyes, the thriving, artsy Logan Square neighborhood. The four boxes are made from three layers of half-inch thick glass that, combined with metal fixtures and fittings, cause each one to weigh some 7,500 pounds, which is about 18 times heavier than a black bear. Remind yourself of that fact if you feel an attack of vertigo coming!
Visitors can also take in a 30,000 square foot Skydeck museum that tells the story of Chicago, including the history of its architecture, the origins of deep dish pizza, and the city's distinctive place in music, comedy, and politics.