The Highest Observation Deck In America Offers Striking Panoramic City Views In The Midwest

The Willis Tower elevators are among the fastest in the world, racing you to the Skydeck at 1,600 feet per minute. When visitors arrive at the 103rd floor, panoramic views of Lake Michigan and downtown Chicago surround them. I visited the Skydeck before the pandemic and found it a strikingly calm experience. Crowds were thin during the late morning and the views were just awesome. For skyscraper enthusiasts like myself, it is fascinating to take in the Aon Center, the John Hancock Center, and the scores of other spires and rooftops set against the blue horizon of Lake Michigan.

The glass "Ledge" boxes are on the tower's western facade and present sweeping views of the urban, mid-western plains and, if you squint your eyes, the thriving, artsy Logan Square neighborhood. The four boxes are made from three layers of half-inch thick glass that, combined with metal fixtures and fittings, cause each one to weigh some 7,500 pounds, which is about 18 times heavier than a black bear. Remind yourself of that fact if you feel an attack of vertigo coming!

Visitors can also take in a 30,000 square foot Skydeck museum that tells the story of Chicago, including the history of its architecture, the origins of deep dish pizza, and the city's distinctive place in music, comedy, and politics.

