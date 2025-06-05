Set Sail Through America's Five Great Lakes With This Architecture-Packed Cruise Itinerary

A native of the American Midwest, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright pioneered 20th-century structural architecture by using inspirations from the natural environment to achieve modern spaces that cohesively merged the indoors and outdoors. Home tours of Frank Lloyd Wright's work are perennially popular and are a great way to learn about design philosophy and Wright's influential aesthetic. While travelers can embark on the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, an overland road trip route that winds through several of the architect's Midwest masterpieces, people who prefer to travel in luxury will now be able to indulge their architectural whimsy with a new cruise route through the Great Lakes region.

In partnership with the Taliesin Institute of the Frank Lloyd Foundation, Victory Cruise Lines offers onboard educational activities about the architectural pioneer. Each cruise itinerary also features potential ports of call at Frank Lloyd Wright structures and other design-forward spaces and architectural marvels throughout the American Midwest. Highlighted showstoppers include Meyer May near Grand Rapids and the Smith House outside of Detroit.

Victory Cruise Lines is a North American and Canadian coast-centered cruise line with routes throughout the five Great Lakes and Canadian Maritimes. In 2024, the line renovated two Great Lakes cruise ships, the Victory I and Victory II, offering top-tier, all-inclusive packages launching from its exclusive homeport at Navy Pier in Chicago, as well as ports in Toronto, Milwaukee, and Montreal. Not every cruise itinerary will offer the same optional add-on experiences, but a select few will allow travelers to visit some of Frank Lloyd Wright's greatest creations.