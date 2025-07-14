Utah's Wildly Unique State Park Looks Like A Trip To Mars Full Of Canyons, Vibrant Sandstone, And Campsites

Hidden in central Utah is a wildly unique state park filled with ancient rock formations shaped over millions of years under one of the darkest skies in the world. Goblin Valley State Park is about a 3-and-a-half-hour drive from Salt Lake City, but it's worth the trek to this otherworldly site that looks like a landscape from Mars.

Here, you'll find thousands of hoodoos — tall, thin spires formed by erosion that look like mushrooms and goblins. The word "hoodoo" comes from the Southern Paiute word "oo'doo," meaning scary or inspires fear. It's no wonder a group of 20th-century settlers decided to name this place "Goblin Valley," as it's filled with thousands of these creature-like rock formations, although one can only imagine the name they'd have come up with had they visited Utah's Bryce Canyon, known for having the largest collection of hoodoos in the United States.

While the goblins may be the main feature of this state park, they're not the only attraction. They're set against a backdrop of slot canyons and vibrant sandstone, whose multi-colored layers speak to the formation of this park 145 to 170 million years ago, when it was covered by a tidal flat. This body of water exposed the sandstone during low tide and covered it during high tide, eroding and transforming it to create the layers seen today — the oldest of which is the dark red Entrada formation seen at the bottom of the cliffs. Goblin Valley is a veritable playground for adults and kids alike, as you can enjoy a round of disc golf among ancient rock formations, rappel down into the spooky Goblin's Lair, or grab a spot at the campsite to stargaze.