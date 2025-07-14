Utah's Wildly Unique State Park Looks Like A Trip To Mars Full Of Canyons, Vibrant Sandstone, And Campsites
Hidden in central Utah is a wildly unique state park filled with ancient rock formations shaped over millions of years under one of the darkest skies in the world. Goblin Valley State Park is about a 3-and-a-half-hour drive from Salt Lake City, but it's worth the trek to this otherworldly site that looks like a landscape from Mars.
Here, you'll find thousands of hoodoos — tall, thin spires formed by erosion that look like mushrooms and goblins. The word "hoodoo" comes from the Southern Paiute word "oo'doo," meaning scary or inspires fear. It's no wonder a group of 20th-century settlers decided to name this place "Goblin Valley," as it's filled with thousands of these creature-like rock formations, although one can only imagine the name they'd have come up with had they visited Utah's Bryce Canyon, known for having the largest collection of hoodoos in the United States.
While the goblins may be the main feature of this state park, they're not the only attraction. They're set against a backdrop of slot canyons and vibrant sandstone, whose multi-colored layers speak to the formation of this park 145 to 170 million years ago, when it was covered by a tidal flat. This body of water exposed the sandstone during low tide and covered it during high tide, eroding and transforming it to create the layers seen today — the oldest of which is the dark red Entrada formation seen at the bottom of the cliffs. Goblin Valley is a veritable playground for adults and kids alike, as you can enjoy a round of disc golf among ancient rock formations, rappel down into the spooky Goblin's Lair, or grab a spot at the campsite to stargaze.
Camping and exploring at Goblin Valley State Park
While the Goblin Valley campsite is just outside the park's entrance, that doesn't mean it's removed from the area's Martian landscape. So, if you're in the mood for an outdoor adventure and have already packed all you'll want for an easy camping retreat, you can spend the night in this site that's surrounded by dramatic rock formations. At the time of writing, the campsite has over 20 primitive and RV sites, plus a few glamping yurts. The rate is about $45 for the regular campsite and about $150 plus tax for a yurt, while day passes are about $20 per vehicle.
The best way to explore this unique landscape is to jump right into it. A handful of official hiking trails wind through the "valley" (that's actually three valleys) and range from easy to difficult, so hikers of different experience levels can all find something. A short and easy trail leads to the Three Sisters, an iconic formation that has become the emblem of the park.
One benefit of Goblin Valley is that visitors are allowed to head off the marked trails to chart their own path. Keep in mind that while you can get close to the hoodoos, these millions-year-old formations are protected and precarious, as many of them sit on weak structures that may crumble over time. In 2013, a group of Boy Scout Leaders took this freedom to mean that they could do whatever they wanted and push over hoodoos and destroy the park's natural elements, but please note that this is both not allowed and also not legal (via NPR).
Once you're finished at Goblin Valley, head to nearby Green River, a cute Utah riverfront city surrounded by scenic canyons.