Utah's Underrated State Park Is A Thrilling Virgin River Escape With Tubing, Swimming, And Sandy Beaches
Utah is filled with hidden gems and places to spend time getting lost, whether in underrated walkable cities full of eclectic art or even in one of the country's best trail towns. There is a lot to admire about the Southwestern region of the country, and Utah makes escaping to nature seem like the obvious choice. Among one of Utah's best places to fall in love with nature is Falls Park – or Sheep Bridge if you're a local, named so after sheep herder Allen Stout. While Falls Park is often thought of as the perfect entryway to the larger, vastly visited Zion National Park in southern Utah, the former offers lots to marvel at within the 419 acres of abundant wildlife on the two-mile stretch of the Virgin River.
Falls Park is a perfect place to enjoy a calm reset in nature in one of the corridors that connects to the Colorado River system, making it a great summer vacation destination without bustling crowds. The park is also valued for its humble history, which is visible in the park's original bridge that Stout built for his animals to cross — which still remains beside a newer, sturdier bridge built by the Utah Department of Transportation.
The park is open from 8 a.m. until dusk daily and is free to enter. It is located just off Sheep Bridge road within Virgin, Utah and is roughly 15 minutes from Zion by car. The park is accessible by a dirt road – be warned, it can be tricky to reach after rainfall, though most cars manage perfectly fine. Salt Lake City (SLC) or Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas are the nearest international airports with a distance of roughly four and a half hour's drive away for each airport.
Experience easy-going beach days or wild cliff jumping at Falls Park
One thing you can expect when visiting Falls Park is the best of both worlds: a beach getaway and a peaceful river escape. Falls Park is one of the best swimming spots in the region where you can go for a dip or to enjoy some mild cliff-jumping. There's plenty of sand, so to keep little ones entertained, be sure to bring along beach toys for a day of sandcastle building.
Those looking to make the most of their adrenaline dreams can jump off the rocks into the calm pools (just remember to check how deep the pool is before jumping). While the rock jumping is understood to be mild, there are other ways to enjoy the thrill of the great outdoors. Confident swimmers will be pleased to find rapids to enjoy, but less confident swimmers and children may want to avoid this part of the river.
The park also has a few amenities for a pleasant visit. At the end of the road approaching the park, you'll find a parking lot, picnic areas, and a bathroom. As far as dining goes, you'll probably want to load up on your favorite picnic snacks, as there are no restaurants on site. Just remember to clean up before you go to keep the park pristine for visitors and wildlife alike. To extend the fun, you can camp nearby and take in the beauty of the park's surroundings under the stars at nearby free camping grounds that make Utah's national parks so special.
River tubing and activities at Falls Park
There's nothing like a spot of river tubing that all members of the family can enjoy. Tubing is one of the most desirable ways to float along the Virgin River and is a fun activity sought after by visitors to the park. The section of the river that passes through Falls Park is known to be deep enough to make the most of a tubing experience. There are also shallow parts of the river that are suitable for children who want to safely have fun or others who want to simply cool off in peace. It's important to keep a note of the best time to visit if tubing is on your agenda — floating season typically ends mid-July.
Animal-lovers will also be in their element at Falls Park. The park has a reputation for being as wild as it is serene, and remains protected and preserved through The Nature Conservancy. Bird watching is quite an event at the park, and you'll even be able to grace eyes on endangered species like the southwestern willow flycatcher. In June and July, visitors will also be greeted by baby frogs on their visit to the park. Other animals you'll find on the park's land or within the waters include the flannelmouth sucker fish, a species that is also endangered in the region, reptiles and amphibians, small mammals, and more.
If you'd like to engage with the natural environment even deeper, you can hike along the river with the clearly marked trails. Don't worry about the desert heat either, as you'll find plenty of shaded areas under the cottonwoods and willows.