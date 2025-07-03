Utah's Underrated State Park Is A Thrilling Virgin River Escape With Tubing, Swimming, And Sandy Beaches

Utah is filled with hidden gems and places to spend time getting lost, whether in underrated walkable cities full of eclectic art or even in one of the country's best trail towns. There is a lot to admire about the Southwestern region of the country, and Utah makes escaping to nature seem like the obvious choice. Among one of Utah's best places to fall in love with nature is Falls Park – or Sheep Bridge if you're a local, named so after sheep herder Allen Stout. While Falls Park is often thought of as the perfect entryway to the larger, vastly visited Zion National Park in southern Utah, the former offers lots to marvel at within the 419 acres of abundant wildlife on the two-mile stretch of the Virgin River.

Falls Park is a perfect place to enjoy a calm reset in nature in one of the corridors that connects to the Colorado River system, making it a great summer vacation destination without bustling crowds. The park is also valued for its humble history, which is visible in the park's original bridge that Stout built for his animals to cross — which still remains beside a newer, sturdier bridge built by the Utah Department of Transportation.

The park is open from 8 a.m. until dusk daily and is free to enter. It is located just off Sheep Bridge road within Virgin, Utah and is roughly 15 minutes from Zion by car. The park is accessible by a dirt road – be warned, it can be tricky to reach after rainfall, though most cars manage perfectly fine. Salt Lake City (SLC) or Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas are the nearest international airports with a distance of roughly four and a half hour's drive away for each airport.