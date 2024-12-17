'America's Most Unique National Park' Is A Spectacularly Vibrant Paradise Out West

Dotted across the United States, there are 63 national parks, ranging from extremely remote and wild to very accessible and somewhat touristy. In 2023 alone, more than 325 million visitors headed to the great outdoors to explore these American parks. And if you're going out west, you'll have your pick when it comes to parks brimming with untapped beauty and stunning natural architecture.

Specifically, in the great 45th state of Utah, there's a cluster of parks dubbed the "Mighty 5," which includes Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion. Utah ranks third when it comes to states with the most national parks (only bested by California and Alaska).

But there's only one place in Utah where you can see the largest collection of oddly shaped, brightly colored rock formations known as hoodoos — and that's Bryce Canyon. Planning a trip to Bryce is a rewarding experience but will require some forethought, as the closest international airports are Las Vegas (LAS) and Salt Lake City (SLC), both roughly 270 miles away. (Road trip, anyone?)