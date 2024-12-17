'America's Most Unique National Park' Is A Spectacularly Vibrant Paradise Out West
Dotted across the United States, there are 63 national parks, ranging from extremely remote and wild to very accessible and somewhat touristy. In 2023 alone, more than 325 million visitors headed to the great outdoors to explore these American parks. And if you're going out west, you'll have your pick when it comes to parks brimming with untapped beauty and stunning natural architecture.
Specifically, in the great 45th state of Utah, there's a cluster of parks dubbed the "Mighty 5," which includes Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion. Utah ranks third when it comes to states with the most national parks (only bested by California and Alaska).
But there's only one place in Utah where you can see the largest collection of oddly shaped, brightly colored rock formations known as hoodoos — and that's Bryce Canyon. Planning a trip to Bryce is a rewarding experience but will require some forethought, as the closest international airports are Las Vegas (LAS) and Salt Lake City (SLC), both roughly 270 miles away. (Road trip, anyone?)
Getting acquainted with the hoodoos
It's hard to pick precisely what makes Bryce's hoodoos so impressive. Is it their majestic coloring that shifts from bright orange to dusty pink depending on the time of day and how the light bends around them? Is it the craggy, angular shapes and how they soar like skyscrapers from the ground beneath? Is it their ancient history by which they were created over 25 million years, spanning periods of sediment buildup that turned into limestone and underwent periods of freezing and thawing? Or the most likely choice — a bit of all three.
Bryce Canyon is home to thousands of hoodoos that span the park's nearly 36,000 acres. To get your eyes on these hoodoos, look no further than Bryce Amphitheater. There are four distinct viewpoints: Bryce, Sunrise, Sunset, and Inspiration Point. Each viewpoint has its own flex. For instance, Inspiration Point is ideal for maximum hoodoo sightings, while Sunset Point boasts some of the most brightly colored hoodoos. And if you happen to find yourself in Bryce after the sun's gone down — the park's a fan-favorite for the best stargazing in America.
Hiking your way through Bryce's beautiful landscape
We've discussed the natural beauty of Bryce, but the practical beauty is that it's a national park you can typically explore year-round. Even in the winter — except for when big storms cause shutdowns — you can go snowshoeing and spy snow-capped hoodoos. For prime hiking weather, head to Bryce in either late spring or early fall; summer is also peak hiking time, but you may find the parking lots jam-packed and the trails cramped with visitors (or even horses and mules).
Most of the can't-miss hikes are in Bryce Amphitheater (yep, the spot with all the hoodoos). Over just a few hours, you'll be able to see the hoodoos up close in all their splendor. If there's one trail you have to try, it's the Queen's Garden/Navajo Loop Combination Trail. (Even the National Park Service personally recommends it, with a suggestion to hike it in the clockwise direction for all first-time visitors.) At just under 3 miles, this trek is an epic combination of two trails packed with top Bryce sites like Queen Victoria, Wall Street, and the iconic Thor's Hammer hoodoo.
Other top hikes include the slightly longer Rim Trail that circles around the amphitheater and Peekaboo Loop Trail, where you can spot the majestic Wall of Windows — both clocking in at 5.5 miles. Hiking not your thing? Many of Bryce's stunning hoodoos and sites, like its natural bridge, can be spotted along the park's 18-mile Southern Scenic Drive.