Maine's Scenic Peninsula Town Is A Haven For Sustainable Living, Stunning Views, And A Legendary Pizza Spot

If you delight in a seriously good slice of pizza against an idyllic and picturesque backdrop in a town that makes conscious efforts in sustainable living, then Brooksville, Maine, is the town for you. A coastal haven with a tiny population of just 923 at the time of this writing, Brooksville is located in Hancock County, sitting along the Penobscot Bay. Surrounded by the Blue Hill Peninsula, Brooksville is just under a two-hour drive from the state capital of Augusta and just under three hours from Maine's happening city of Portland. The delights this quaint coastal town has to offer are just waiting to be discovered.

What really sets Brooksville apart from popular Maine hot spots and the state's picturesque islands perfect for a summer getaway is its recognized efforts in promoting sustainability. This is largely thanks to The Good Life Center at Forest Farm. The Center pays homage to Helen and Scott Nearing, who are celebrated as dedicated activists for sustainable living. The Nearings built a life of self-sufficiency through homesteading, which focused on building stone houses, organic gardening, using local and indigenous produce, and energy-self reliance.

This sustainability journey brought them from Vermont to Maine, where their final stone home remains today at Forest Farm in Brooksville. Everything that was once practiced by the Nearings, from organic gardening to sustainable living skills and more, is still at the forefront of The Good Life Center today. Interestingly, the center gets its name from the Nearings' book on homesteading, "Living the Good Life."