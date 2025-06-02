10 Maine Islands For A Quintessential Summer Getaway On The East Coast, According To Locals And Travelers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the course of planning a summer vacation, lots of destination possibilities get tossed around. You know the ones, the beautiful beaches of the Florida Keys, California's endless stretches of seashore, or maybe even one of those irresistible small towns in Hawaii. Yet, one place that never seems to land on the radars of travelers is the incredibly scenic islands of Maine. The Pine Tree State might not be your first inclination for an island vacation, but it is actually one of the best places to be on the East Coast during the summer.

There are over 4,600 islands just off the shores of mainland Maine. Over a hundred of them have been developed into gorgeous, seasonal destinations for travelers when the weather turns warm. Every year, from June to late August, these communities come alive with outdoor activities, divine seafood straight from the source, family-friendly attractions, and a generally electrifying atmosphere.

We took it upon ourselves to narrow down all the many Maine island options and find the greatest ones. We turned to forum websites like Reddit and editorials online to source the advice of both locals who know the area well and the firsthand experiences of visitors. Armed with this varied insight, we established a collection of the best Maine islands for a summer getaway.