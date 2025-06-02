10 Maine Islands For A Quintessential Summer Getaway On The East Coast, According To Locals And Travelers
Over the course of planning a summer vacation, lots of destination possibilities get tossed around. You know the ones, the beautiful beaches of the Florida Keys, California's endless stretches of seashore, or maybe even one of those irresistible small towns in Hawaii. Yet, one place that never seems to land on the radars of travelers is the incredibly scenic islands of Maine. The Pine Tree State might not be your first inclination for an island vacation, but it is actually one of the best places to be on the East Coast during the summer.
There are over 4,600 islands just off the shores of mainland Maine. Over a hundred of them have been developed into gorgeous, seasonal destinations for travelers when the weather turns warm. Every year, from June to late August, these communities come alive with outdoor activities, divine seafood straight from the source, family-friendly attractions, and a generally electrifying atmosphere.
We took it upon ourselves to narrow down all the many Maine island options and find the greatest ones. We turned to forum websites like Reddit and editorials online to source the advice of both locals who know the area well and the firsthand experiences of visitors. Armed with this varied insight, we established a collection of the best Maine islands for a summer getaway.
1. Monhegan Island
The idea of visiting somewhere without a single car in sight seems laughable in the tech-driven 21st century, but this is the reality of Monhegan Island. Located about an hour off the coast of Maine, this mystical island can only be reached by hopping on the ferry for $50 roundtrip or chartering a private boat. Though it is one of the few places in the United States where cars are banned, you won't need one here, considering that the entire place is just 1 square mile in size and doesn't even have paved roads.
This provides the ideal setting for disconnecting from regular life and leaning into vacation mode. One visitor detailed how pleasant it is to simply wander Monhegan Island to Business Insider, writing, "Aside from the manmade charm, I was especially taken by the island's natural beauty. We trekked up to a peak where the lighthouse and Monhegan Museum of Art and History were located, and took time to really appreciate the landscape." Many people seem to concur with the idea that this Maine Island is a very special place to be during the summer as another individual in r/Maine said, "I spent a weekend out there years ago for a wedding. Felt like being back in time. The landscape is incredible, and those skies at night. So many stars."
2. Peaks Island
Just a 15-minute boat ride from the popular mainland Maine city of Portland is the charming 2-mile-long Peaks Island. You can actually walk the entire perimeter of this Casco Bay island in about an hour, making it one of the most walkable places to visit in America. There are a few other fun ways to get around Peaks Island, like biking or renting a golf cart by the hour.
This destination really defines the laidback island lifestyle, and there isn't a long list of busy tourist attractions to visit. Still, it can be just as enjoyable to cruise around in a golf cart taking in the natural sights, and Peaks Island really ignites with energy during the summer. There are two public beaches that are perfect for families, and you can rent a kayak to take on the sea in a more adventurous way. The Fifth Maine Museum and the Umbrella Cover Museum both open up their exhibits to the public in July and August.
Alternatively, you can gorge on mouthwatering seafood from local eateries like the Cockeyed Gull Restaurant and the Island Lobster Company, which one patron praised in a Google Review for having the freshest lobster they'd ever tasted. The other nice thing about spending the summer on Peaks Island is that your pup can come along for the trip because it's a very dog-friendly area. One visitor shared in r/portlandme, "I've brought my dog a couple times to peaks! Both day trips and overnights (rented a house) It's a very dog friendly place and a great time. My dog loved riding in the rental golf cart too which is a fun way to see the island without them getting too hot."
3. Mount Desert Island
A Redditor expressed their immense love for Mount Desert Island in r/hiking by stating that it was one of their favorite places on the East Coast. They elaborated, "We spent many hours sitting on the rocks by the ocean just watching the waves break across them and up through the blow holes. Absolutely stunning place." Unlike most of Maine's islands, Mount Desert Island isn't a tiny place with nothing to do besides appreciate the surroundings and relax. It's massive.
Mount Desert Island is actually distinguished as Maine's biggest island at 108 square miles in total. Nestled among this expansive space are four independent villages called Bar Harbor, Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor, and Tremont. Each has a range of delightful activities that become available as soon as the summertime hits.
One of the island's claims to fame is being home to the renowned Acadia National Park, where you'll have access to some of the state's most beautiful hikes. There are also opportunities for all types of water activities like swimming, boating, and even lobster fishing and whale watching tours. There are plenty of other interesting tours to join on Mount Desert Island, like this Ghost Walking Tour through Bar Harbor with Viator. The island's exceptionally dark skies also provide idyllic stargazing conditions, and the community even used to host an event that was completely focused on the twinkling lights.
4. Isleboro
Even though Maine's most popular islands are astounding, many of them can be overrun by tourists during the height of summer when everybody wants to soak up some sunshine. If you're in the market for a quieter getaway this year, Isleboro could be the destination of your dreams. With a population of just 650 permanent residents, this 14-mile-long community is lesser known than other East Coast islands, and it brings a much more tranquil vibe to the table.
It's very pleasant around Isleboro from May to August because the weather is prime, and all the best local activities start back up. There are two child-friendly beaches, easy-going hiking trails at Turtle Head Preserve and Lily Guest Memorial Trail, and even a few historic attractions like Grindel Point Sailor's Museum and Lighthouse. All these qualities make it one of the best destinations for a family vacation in Maine. Isleboro hosts many events throughout the summer, such as a meteor shower viewing party and a nature notebook binding class in August.
5. Vinalhaven
The one food you'll immediately crave as soon as you step foot in the state of Maine is a succulent, juicy lobster. There are so many places in Maine to get delicious lobster rolls and other variations on the delicacy. However, you can get a taste of the freshest, most authentic Maine lobster straight from the seas on the island of Vinalhaven.
This fishing community is stacked with local eateries where you can indulge in the shellfish, like Greets Eats and The Island Wave. Beyond the access to excellent seafood, there are plenty of other things to keep tourists busy in Vinalhaven. It's a bit more developed than Maine's rustic islands, and as a user in r/Maine described it, "Vinalhaven is much larger, has paved roads, ATM's, restaurants, a real fire department, and bicycles and kayaks for rent."
However, another person who knows the area well urged visitors to make their way out to this island only during the warmer season. They explained in r/Maine, "Vinalhaven is beautiful, but I would go in the summer. There are some nice trails, but it would be more fun in the summer." When you do need a change of pace, it's very easy to reach the neighboring island of North Haven, which can also be a really pleasant summer destination.
6. Southport
Southport is a less tourist-filled East Coast destination that still manages to maintain its relaxed appeal even in the summer. This secret island provides all the best aspects of Maine without the unbearable crowds. Despite the mellow atmosphere, oodles of family-friendly attractions pop up here during the warmer parts of the year.
There is the Cape Newagen Alpaca Farm, where visitors can go on a hike with alpacas or feed them and sheep at the petting zoo pens. Then, you can appreciate the island's greenery and wildlife by taking a leisurely hike through the half-mile Hendricks Head Trail, where there's a high chance of spotting a variety of bird species in the wild. There is even a cute beach on Southport called Hendrick's Head Beach.
From the beach, you'll be close enough to spot the island's most revered site — the Hendrick's Head Lighthouse. As one person detailed in a Google Review, "Beautiful view of the lighthouse and great to walk around on and look for shells!" The other big benefit of staying in Southport is that it gives visitors easy access to other nearby Maine isles for day trips, like Squirrel Island, which is only a 40-minute boat ride away from the nearby Boothbay Harbor.
7. Isle au Haut
It's difficult to find a community that is so tight-knit that there are less than 100 people living there full-time, but that is exactly what you'll discover when you get off the ferry on Isle au Haut. This island is so tiny and borderline uninhabited that they actually started putting out incentives for people to move there because there weren't enough kids to populate their school system. As one person explained in r/Maine, "CBS Sunday Morning just had a story on the island. They featured a young family persuaded to live there. The school was down to one child. The father does handyman work. I think they're given a house with low rent." While it is extremely small and sparsely populated, Isle au Haut could be the perfect escape for travelers who want to slow down and truly appreciate Maine's exceptional nature.
What the island lacks in tourist attractions, it makes up for in jaw-dropping ocean views and serene hiking paths. Isle au Haut's trails range in difficulty from child-friendly treks like Eben's Head Trail to slightly more difficult hikes such as the 7.7-mile Duck Harbor and Deep Cove Trail. Spending time on Isle au Haut is almost like visiting a place that's gone untouched by industrialization. A visitor depicted this unique experience in r/Maine by saying, "I visited a friend there once. It was really cool how there aren't many cars on the island and the deer don't really fear people."
8. Little Cranberry Island
Located just an hour away from Mount Desert Island is a cozy destination dubbed Little Cranberry Island. Also known as Islesford, this is one of the five islands that make up Cranberry Isles. All of these islands are captivating and well worth a visit if you're in the area for a while, but Little Cranberry stands out amongst them all for a peaceful summer vacation. There are a few cultural sites for first-time visitors to check out here, such as the Islesford Historical Museum and the Islesford Artists Gallery. There is also the scenic, stone-covered Gilley Beach and a high-quality seasonal restaurant with exceptional sunset views called the Islesford Dock Restaurant and Gallery(open only in summer)
While you would usually have to book an expensive hotel room and stay the night to explore most Maine islands, it's possible to visit Little Cranberry on just a day trip thanks to its advantageous location near Acadia National Park. You can make your life even easier by booking a day tour locally and letting them handle all the planning. Tons of travelers have had success with these guided trips as well. One former visitor described their experience with it in r/acadianationalpark, remarking, "We really enjoyed the Acadia Nature Cruise out of Northeast Harbor — did a two to three hour cruise with a 45 minute or so stop on Little Cranberry Island. Long enough to explore a bit, but didn't take up the whole day."
9. Chebeague Island
It's not just the landscapes or activities that make the 5-mile-long Chebeague Island a special place — it's the people who live there. One person depicted the warm, hospitable nature of Chebeague residents in r/Maine, writing, "The pace (or lack thereof) on the island is so incredibly relaxing. Everyone waves, no one is in any sort of hurry, everyone is courteous. Its the way life really should be." This Maine island in Casco Bay is around an hour away from Portland by boat, and there are quite a few additional reasons to visit besides the notably friendly atmosphere.
There is an outstanding golf course on the island with views right over the coast that offers day rates to visitors for just $60 per adult. Alternatively, you can play a few games of tennis at the Great Chebeague Tennis Club, or just lounge out under the summer sun at Hamilton Beach. You can even arrange a private boat charter from Chebeague Island to explore the Maine coastline in style. While there are limited restaurants on the island, you can't go wrong with any of them, and visitors seem to especially love the dishes at the Chebeague Island Inn's restaurant.
The most efficient way to reach all the top things to do across Chebeague is actually driving a golf cart. This gives you the freedom to explore the picturesque island on your own. Visitors can rent a golf cart by the hour, daily, or even weekly through Dyl's Carts. A regular four-seater golf cart will run you $40 per hour, or you could get the king size that fits six people for $60 per hour.
10. Bailey Island
Bailey Island boasts the perfect balance of a rugged island ambiance without giving up the creature comforts that allow for a relaxing summer vacation. Many of the natural features that draw millions of travelers to Maine each year can be experienced here. We're talking rocky shorelines, a major sailing scene, and all the seafood you can handle.
Unlike many of Maine's isles that can only be accessed by boat, you can actually drive to Bailey Island because there is a road system connecting it to nearby communities and the mainland. It's around 15 miles away from Brunswick, so it's quite achievable to reach on a day trip. Once you arrive for the day, you can hit up one of the island's easy hikes, like Giant's Stairs, or relax the afternoon away on Cedar Beach. Then, check out the local East Coast nature and discover treasured pieces of sea glass at Johnson Field Preserve or watch the boats come in from Mackerel Cove.
There are a couple of solid restaurants on Bailey Island to keep you satisfied throughout your stay. You can't miss Cook's Lobster & Ale House for an authentic taste of the freshly caught lobster that put Maine on the map. All in all, former visitors relished their time here, with one person saying in r/Maine, "Bailey Island is one of my favorite places in this world. Absolutely beautiful." Although it is clearly one of the most beloved islands of Maine, it is distinctly calmer than most of the other popular options.
