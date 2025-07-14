Michigan's Upper Peninsula Boasts A Scenic Byway With Waterfalls, Verdant Forests, And Lake Superior Views
Michigan's Upper Peninsula — or U.P. — is one of the most sparsely populated regions in the state. Rather than major metropolitan areas, the U.P. is filled with natural beauty that makes it a dream destination for those who love the outdoors. From breathtaking cliffs overlooking bright blue water at Pictured Rocks to this state park with enchanting trails and a "root beer" waterfall, Michigan's Upper Peninsula has no shortage of sights to take in.
Within the U.P. is the Black River Scenic Byway. Starting in the town of Bessemer, this 15-mile stretch of highway skirts along the Black River, featuring waterfalls and forest views, before culminating at Lake Superior, the northernmost of the Great Lakes. This route is located in the far west region of the peninsula, closer to the state border with Wisconsin. The nearest airport is the Sawyer Regional Airport in Marquette, which has flights going to and from larger cities like Chicago, Minneapolis, and Detroit. However, you'll still have to drive about two and a half hours to get from Marquette to the byway. If you are planning to fly into Marquette, consider spending a day there to check it out before heading to the byway. Located on Lake Superior, this Michigan city boasts sailing, hidden waterfall hikes, and tasty eats.
What you'll find on the Black River Scenic Byway
The Black River Scenic Byway has five waterfalls for you to visit, starting at the Great Conglomerate Falls and ending at the Rainbow Falls. Other waterfalls along this route include Potawatomi, Gorge, and Sandstone. Keep in mind that you'll have to do some hiking to get to the waterfalls. Most trails to the waterfalls are only about 0.5 miles, but you can choose to take longer trails as well.
This byway is located within the Ottawa National Forest, which means you'll get to see plenty of beautiful green foliage during summer. However, if you're visiting in autumn, you'll catch the leaves changing to gorgeous red, orange, and yellow hues. Then, the grand finale of your trip will be at the very top at Black River Harbor, a recreation area where the river meets Lake Superior. Some popular activities to do at the harbor include boating, swimming, fishing, picnicking, and camping.
To access the byway, go to U.S. Highway 2 in Bessemer, Michigan, and take that to Powderhorn Road North. When you find a stop sign at a "T" in the road, turn left onto Black River Road. You'll continue on that road for the remainder of the trip until you get to Lake Superior at the top.
Tips for visiting the Black River Scenic Byway
The best time to visit Michigan's Upper Peninsula is between late spring and early fall. There are lots of great opportunities to hike and sightsee on this byway, but if it's too cold out, you probably won't enjoy it as much. Plus, the U.P. is notorious for getting lots of snow during winter, which could impact how safe it is to drive.
With all that traveling just to get to the byway, it's helpful to stay somewhere relatively close. The good news is that there are plenty of lodging options around the Bessmer and Ironwood areas, including cottages, hotels, vacation rentals, and campgrounds. Nightly rates will depend on when exactly you go, but prices can range from under $100 to over $300.
Lastly, be sure to pack layers, good hiking clothes and shoes, hats, sunglasses, water, and snacks. If you plan to go hiking alone on the trails, make sure to review important safety tips before your solo hike, especially since Michigan's U.P. is more remote. It's also a good idea to either print a map before your trip or get one along the way. This way, you'll have a backup map in case you lose data service at some point.