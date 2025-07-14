Michigan's Upper Peninsula Boasts A Scenic Byway With Waterfalls, Verdant Forests, And Lake Superior Views

Michigan's Upper Peninsula — or U.P. — is one of the most sparsely populated regions in the state. Rather than major metropolitan areas, the U.P. is filled with natural beauty that makes it a dream destination for those who love the outdoors. From breathtaking cliffs overlooking bright blue water at Pictured Rocks to this state park with enchanting trails and a "root beer" waterfall, Michigan's Upper Peninsula has no shortage of sights to take in.

Within the U.P. is the Black River Scenic Byway. Starting in the town of Bessemer, this 15-mile stretch of highway skirts along the Black River, featuring waterfalls and forest views, before culminating at Lake Superior, the northernmost of the Great Lakes. This route is located in the far west region of the peninsula, closer to the state border with Wisconsin. The nearest airport is the Sawyer Regional Airport in Marquette, which has flights going to and from larger cities like Chicago, Minneapolis, and Detroit. However, you'll still have to drive about two and a half hours to get from Marquette to the byway. If you are planning to fly into Marquette, consider spending a day there to check it out before heading to the byway. Located on Lake Superior, this Michigan city boasts sailing, hidden waterfall hikes, and tasty eats.