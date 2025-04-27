A Small Michigan City On Lake Superior's Shores Boasts Sailing, Hidden Waterfall Hikes, And Tasty Dining

When it comes to the Midwest, few places are as naturally stunning as Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Whether you're seeking beaches, overgrown forests, or hidden waterfalls, it's one of the best places for outdoor adventures. That's especially true of Marquette — the largest city in the Upper Peninsula. Perched on the rugged shores of Lake Superior, Marquette is an excellent hub for your next getaway, offering not just quick access to the Yoop's wilderness but also fantastic restaurants, innovative breweries, and a charming downtown.

Despite hiding away in the farthest reaches of Michigan, Marquette isn't too difficult to remote. It's served by the Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport, though plenty of other airports dot the landscape — regardless of where you're coming from, there's a good chance you can get here with just one connecting flight. It's a year-round destination, too, with summer activities including hiking, biking, and sailing, while winter opens up skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling.

The vibrant city has become an increasingly popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, though it still retains its charming small-town roots. So if you're seeking a low-key getaway that's removed from the bustle of daily life, Marquette deserves a closer look.