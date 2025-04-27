A Small Michigan City On Lake Superior's Shores Boasts Sailing, Hidden Waterfall Hikes, And Tasty Dining
When it comes to the Midwest, few places are as naturally stunning as Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Whether you're seeking beaches, overgrown forests, or hidden waterfalls, it's one of the best places for outdoor adventures. That's especially true of Marquette — the largest city in the Upper Peninsula. Perched on the rugged shores of Lake Superior, Marquette is an excellent hub for your next getaway, offering not just quick access to the Yoop's wilderness but also fantastic restaurants, innovative breweries, and a charming downtown.
Despite hiding away in the farthest reaches of Michigan, Marquette isn't too difficult to remote. It's served by the Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport, though plenty of other airports dot the landscape — regardless of where you're coming from, there's a good chance you can get here with just one connecting flight. It's a year-round destination, too, with summer activities including hiking, biking, and sailing, while winter opens up skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling.
The vibrant city has become an increasingly popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, though it still retains its charming small-town roots. So if you're seeking a low-key getaway that's removed from the bustle of daily life, Marquette deserves a closer look.
Hiking, sailing, and Marquette's wild adventures
Presque Isle Park is arguably the crown jewel of Marquette. Just a short drive from downtown, it offers remarkable views of Lake Superior and the many bluffs lining its shores. Spanning 323 acres, the peninsula features miles of hiking and biking trails, plus a chance to venture onto the nearly 2-billion-year-old black rocks — a striking geological formation created by cooled lava flows. For more wild rock structures, head north to one of the world's oldest and largest lava flows. Other notable spots in Presque Isle Park include overlooks like Sunset Point and the Presque Isle Gazebo.
Also close to town are the cascading Wright Street Falls and Cataract Dam Falls. Both are simple hikes, though the trail to Cataract Dam Falls is quite secluded and is best reached by a four-wheel drive vehicle. Regardless of which you visit, you'll be treated to stunning views, as both are small, cascading waterfalls that gurgle through the thick forests surrounding town. Want to see even more waterfalls in the Upper Peninsula? Consider striking out on a coastal road trip across Michigan to fill up your camera roll.
There are plenty of ways to spend your time in Marquette beyond hiking. Marquette Mountain Resort might not soar to the heights of a ski resort hidden away in the Rocky Mountains, but its elevation of 1,275 feet is more than enough to serve its 29 ski trails and 170 acres of skiable terrain. In the summer, it transforms into a mountain biking paradise. Prefer to get on the water? Sign up for a sailing adventure with U.P. Sailing Company. With sunset excursions, multi-day adventures, and options for special events, it might be the most unique way to explore Marquette and the Upper Peninsula.
The best dining and lodging in Marquette
You'll be spending most of your time in the wilderness surrounding Marquette, but the fun doesn't have to end when you get back to town. Though it's a small city with a population of around 20,000, it still has a thriving community filled with innovative restaurants, lively breweries, and comfortable lodging.
One of the most popular spots in Marquette is the Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery. Housed inside a renovated historic building just steps from the harbor, it's a wonderful place to grab a bite to eat or unwind with a drink. Its hearty menu includes burgers, tacos, and options for vegans and vegetarians. About a block away is Vierling Restaurant and Marquette Harbor Brewery. The microbrewery gets you stunning views of Lake Superior, plus a list of local beers that run the gamut from the Yooper Red Ale and enticing Peach Wheat to the traditional Blonde Ale and Laid Back IPA.
To be near the action of downtown, stay at the Landmark Inn. Close to the Lower Harbor Park and Marquette's best restaurants, the historic inn is an eclectic and upscale mix of modern amenities and old-school charm. There's also an on-site gastropub and bar if you're not in the mood to head downtown. Other lodging options include camping (or glamping) at the Rippling River Resort on the outskirts of town or finding a private rental. The latter includes everything from cabins and apartments to luxurious escapes right on the shores of Lake Superior.