A Cult European Company's Fire, Wind, And Water-Proof '100 Year' Adventure Clothing Is Designed For Mars

When humans end up on Mars, they'll be dressed in style. Or, at least they will be according to cult European athleisure company, Vollebak. The British experimental clothing company, launched by twin brothers in 2015, sells clothing designed to survive a trip to space. With an ethos of making futuristic clothes, the apparel may look like other hoodies and jackets, but the secret is in the materials, many of which have NASA roots and are prepared for all kinds of weather. And an influencer's Instagram page.

The brand initially came out of the brothers' own needs for clothing that could keep up with some of the most extreme climates on earth. The idea for the brand came about while running through desert climates, where the two recognized the need for specialized fabrics. On their website, the company says that the idea came to the founders while "running through the Amazon, Alps, and Namib desert. While surviving heatstroke, broken bones, bullet ants, hallucinations, angry snakes, tarantulas, and falling asleep while running..." An epiphany came as they pondered how their current clothes could be better suited for the harsh conditions. From there, they expanded to consider the last frontier.

Vollebak's cheapest item, its t-shirts, sell for $125 to $175. The more expensive shirts, made with graphene, boast the lightest fabric the company has ever produced. Their original purpose was to keep runners as cool as possible. Clothing ranges from $125 to $3,995, the most expensive item being a jacket made from a material NASA uses to insulate their spacecraft. There's no doubt you'd look pretty good walking into one of the "finest space museums in the world," though.