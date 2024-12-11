One Of The 'Finest Space Museums In The World' Is An Otherworldly, Underrated Kansas Attraction

In the heart of the Heartland is The Cosmosphere, one of America's best science museums and the world's best space museums. Located in Hutchinson, Kansas, it's a little under a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Kansas City, formerly known as the Paris of the Plains. The Cosmosphere has more artifacts from U.S. space missions than anywhere but the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, and more from Soviet space missions than anywhere but Moscow. Along with its impressive historic exhibits on space exploration, it also has a planetarium, an IMAX dome theater, and interactive, live science shows.

Kansas is a rather unexpected place to have such an impressive, out-of-this-world museum. It all started back in the 1960s with Patty Carey, who was married to Emerson Carey, founder of the Carey Salt Company, and whose salt mine is now the site of Strataca, an underground, one-of-a-kind museum in Kansas. Patty had a love for science and space. Her dream started with a planetarium show, and over the years, it expanded into an internationally renowned museum where you can see some iconic space capsules including the Liberty Bell 7, which was recovered from the bottom of the ocean in 1999, where it sank in 1961 and nearly killing astronaut Gus Grissom. They also have the Apollo 13 Command Module Odyssey, which was used in the mission that gave us the famous line of, "Houston, we've had a problem."