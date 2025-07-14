One Of Maine's Most Underrated Cities Offers College-Town Charm, Boardwalk Strolls, And A Fun Festival Season

Forget the lighthouses and lobster traps of Maine's islands that offer quintessential summer getaways; Lewiston makes its case with college-town charm, boardwalk strolls, and a festival season that gives visitors a reason to trade Maine's ocean views for open parks and river trails. Situated along the Androscoggin River, this inland city has a population of just under 40,000, making it Maine's second-largest after Portland.

Central to Lewiston's identity is Bates College, a liberal arts school established in 1855 that continues to shape the city's cultural pace. Students and local residents often end up at Lake Andrews (locally known as "The Puddle"), a quiet pond in the heart of Bates College, where students often gather to study or picnic on sunny days. Just behind campus, a short trail leads up Mount David, which is a favorite local overlook with wide views of the city. Bates also hosts public lectures, film screenings, and concerts that regularly draw a mix of students, locals, and out-of-town guests.

Historically, Lewiston was built around industry. In the 19th century, it became a hub for textile and shoe manufacturing, drawing workers from Canada and beyond. That legacy remains visible in the city's architecture, especially around the Bates Mill Complex, where old redbrick structures now house restaurants, offices, and housing units. Lewiston is an easy 45-minute drive from Portland via I-95. The nearest airport is Portland International Jetport (PWM), which offers direct flights to cities like New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.