One Of Maine's Most Underrated Cities Offers College-Town Charm, Boardwalk Strolls, And A Fun Festival Season
Forget the lighthouses and lobster traps of Maine's islands that offer quintessential summer getaways; Lewiston makes its case with college-town charm, boardwalk strolls, and a festival season that gives visitors a reason to trade Maine's ocean views for open parks and river trails. Situated along the Androscoggin River, this inland city has a population of just under 40,000, making it Maine's second-largest after Portland.
Central to Lewiston's identity is Bates College, a liberal arts school established in 1855 that continues to shape the city's cultural pace. Students and local residents often end up at Lake Andrews (locally known as "The Puddle"), a quiet pond in the heart of Bates College, where students often gather to study or picnic on sunny days. Just behind campus, a short trail leads up Mount David, which is a favorite local overlook with wide views of the city. Bates also hosts public lectures, film screenings, and concerts that regularly draw a mix of students, locals, and out-of-town guests.
Historically, Lewiston was built around industry. In the 19th century, it became a hub for textile and shoe manufacturing, drawing workers from Canada and beyond. That legacy remains visible in the city's architecture, especially around the Bates Mill Complex, where old redbrick structures now house restaurants, offices, and housing units. Lewiston is an easy 45-minute drive from Portland via I-95. The nearest airport is Portland International Jetport (PWM), which offers direct flights to cities like New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.
Green spaces and boardwalk strolls that reflects Lewiston's quiet charm
In a state known for its secret islands promising travelers all the best of Maine without the New England crowds, Lewiston delivers a different kind of Maine. It features a landscape that is river-fed, trail-laced, and best enjoyed on foot. The Lewiston and Auburn Riverwalk runs between the twin cities, following a loop over the converted Bernard Lown Peace Bridge and a restored rail trestle. This paved trail passes historic mill buildings, offers lookout benches, and carries walkers over the flowing Androscoggin River.
You can break up your walk along the river with a visit to one of the nearby parks. Simard-Payne Park serves as both a recreational field and an event space, with a walking path, seating area,and an amphitheater used for local events. If you're looking for a more reflective spot, Veterans Memorial Park offers a riverfront memorial with granite stones etched with the names of local service members. Both spaces are centrally located, easy to find, and give you a moment to slow down.
Just beyond downtown Lewiston, it's easy to step into nature without going far. The Garcelon Bog Boardwalk Trail offers a quiet, elevated path through one of the few urban peat bogs in the region. It's a short, level walk ideal for spotting frogs, birds, and native plants. A few minutes' drive away, the Thorncrag Nature Sanctuary provides over 450 acres of wooded trails, rocky outcrops, and wildlife viewing areas. You can hike, picnic, or birdwatch here, making it a peaceful and accessible break from city streets.
Festivals, culture, and local moments that bring Lewiston to life
Many of the same parks and public spaces that offer quiet charm in Lewiston double as cultural hubs in the summer. The most iconic is the Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival, held each August along the Androscoggin River. One of the best places to take it all in is Simard-Payne Memorial Park, where spectators gather to watch dozens of colorful hot air balloons rise at sunrise and sunset. The festival is free to attend, and launches typically happen early in the morning and again in the evening, depending on weather conditions.
Later in the season, the Dempsey Challenge takes over the city with an event that draws runners, cyclists, and walkers of all ages. Organized by the Dempsey Center, the event raises funds for cancer support services and brings people together through fitness and purpose, rooted in Lewiston's sense of community. Another creative anchor is the Bates Dance Festival, a long-running summer program that draws choreographers, dancers, and students from across the country for workshops, training, and performances open to the public.
Another highlight of the summer is the Lewiston/Auburn Liberty Festival, a Fourth of July celebration that spans both sides of the river. You'll find live music, local food vendors, parades, and a fireworks show that lights up the Androscoggin River and draws a loyal crowd from across the region. If you're thinking about when to go, know that the best time to visit Maine depends on your interests, so choosing dates around specific events can make all the difference.