Rick Steves Reveals Why Tolls In France Are Tricky And The Easy Hack To Avoid Stress While Driving

There is a lot to consider when renting a car in France. You have to find the best rental car company, pick a place that has automatic cars (manual transmission is more common and cheaper) if you need it, and look into the different French road signs and what they mean. You may not even be considering how to pay tolls, but there are some important things you need to know about them before you begin your trip. Luckily, travel pro Rick Steves has some great advice on how to handle tolls. On his website, Steves says that Americans may want to stick to larger roads, which are called autoroutes (they begin with an A, like A6, for instance). However, most are toll roads, and you have to be prepared to pay. You may expect to be able to use your credit card, but Steves has a warning: "At many tollbooths, American credit cards are not accepted unless they have a smart chip (what Europeans call 'chip-and-PIN' cards)." To avoid stress, he suggests using cash and keeping smaller bills with you, since many toll booth machines won't accept €50 bills.

There are three ways to pay tolls in France, though not every toll booth has all of them. First, you should know the word for toll, which is péage, so you can prepare when you see a sign for one. You should also expect them to be moderately expensive. You can pre-plan on this page from the ASFA. Click on the map, and it will take you to a page from the company who runs the toll booths in the area so you can estimate the cost.