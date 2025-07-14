One Of Florida's Prettiest Lakes To Spot Wildlife Is An Underrated Conservation Area With Charming Cabins

Indian River County's Blue Cypress Lake, the largest and cleanest lake in the county, is a peaceful haven for naturalists and outdoorsmen visiting Central Florida's east coast. Situated near Fellsmere, a small rural area known for its fishing and bountiful wildlife, is the Blue Cypress Conservation Area, comprised of 61,574 acres of wilderness where visitors can escape touristy hotels and stay in charming lakeside cabins. For those flying in to replenish their inner peace, Blue Cypress is located an hour and a half from Palm Beach International Airport.

Once you reach your lakeside destination, grab your wading shoes and get ready to explore all the wild wonders the freshwater marshlands have to offer. Blue Cypress is a pleasurable getaway where animal enthusiasts can enjoy watching and photographing a myriad of aquatic animals and bird species. The area is home to a variety of native birds, including roseate spoonbills, snowy egrets, and little blue herons, which can be seen fishing and frolicking around its marshes.

Tourists who have previously visited the Treasure Coast might be familiar with the quiet little beach town offering a calm tropical escape of Vero Beach, but not many are familiar with all that the Blue Cypress area has to offer. Adventure-seekers love taking an airboat ride through the wetlands to see how many gators they can spot, and it's always exciting to see a bald eagle or osprey diving into the water to catch its next meal. The marsh is comprised of 2,800 acres of fresh water, formerly farmland belonging to Manny Garcia, an early resident of the area.