Rick Steves Shares How To Get Around Europe Like A Local And It's Surprisingly Convenient

Public transportation rather than automobiles, as favored in car-centric America, is the default mode of getting around most European cities. And while many today have excellent metro trains and subway stations that will make your jaw drop, there are limits to where rails can go. According to Rick Steves, "Most cities and towns in Europe have public buses that, while designed primarily for locals' use, are often a great help to visitors." This is because bus stops are closer together than train stations, and can often take you to parts of the city where train lines haven't been built.

In fact, sometimes traveling by bus is nearly as good as taking a city tour (at a fraction of the price). Public buses are made to be affordable, since they're primarily used by commuters. "And since you're not underground," adds Steves, "it's easier to stay oriented, see the landmarks, and enjoy the vibrant street life out the window." You might even wind up passing a hidden gem you'd have otherwise missed.

Beyond that, buses are also easy to board, since many cities — including Barcelona, Milan, Paris, and all of the Netherlands — now allow contactless payments via credit card or smartphone, rather than requiring cash or tickets. Once you've gotten the hang of the logistics of urban bus travel, you'll realize getting around Europe has never been easier. Plus, buses are also a wonderful place to people-watch, see how the locals dress, and learn what fads are popular with the young people. Just stay wary: As Steves knows from personal experience, half of all pickpocketing in Europe happens on public transit.