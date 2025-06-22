The World's Most Jaw-Dropping Subway Stations, According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Subway stations serve the main purpose of getting commuters from point A to point B and back home again, but people don't expect world-class designs in their rush-hour squeeze. And tourists certainly don't expect them to compete with the sites they're on their way to visit. We've browsed expert publications, articles, and lists and thrown in a little personal experience to come up with what we think are some of the most striking underground transit stops on the planet. They're visually and architecturally stunning — a far cry from the usual drab, utilitarian stops we barely even notice — and some are even destinations in themselves.

With their artistic designs, bold lighting, historical references, and cultural symbolism, even if you're not a transit lover, these stations redefine what public infrastructure can be. Our list spans the entire globe, from Europe's underground cathedrals to Asia's artistic dreamscapes and some of America's underrated gems.