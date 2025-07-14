One Of Providence's Best Neighborhoods Offers Tree-Lined Streets And College-Town Energy
The quaint yet vibrant neighborhood of Elmhurst is the home of Providence College. It's located in northwestern Providence, Rhode Island, about a 50-minute drive from Narragansett Town Beach, one of 16 incredible places in Rhode Island. Like a college town, Elmhurst exudes a certain youthful vitality, and it's common to see students and young professionals frequenting the local pubs and cafes. However, with its lush scenery, renovated historic buildings, numerous locally sourced small businesses, and quiet, tree-lined streets, Elmhurst is more than a haven for college students. It's also a quiet and ideal neighborhood for young professionals and families alike, particularly due to its overall low crime rate and affordable housing compared to other Providence neighborhoods.
A walkable neighborhood, Elmhurst offers visitors dining and shopping options, as well as fun outdoor activities. However, no visit to the neighborhood would be complete without a visit to the popular LaSalle Bakery. An Elmhurst staple with multiple locations, the local bakery and coffee shop has been producing stellar pastries, gourmet cakes, and homemade bread for more than 80 years. It has even garnered national attention, receiving the distinction of Retail Bakery of the Year from Modern Baking Magazine in 2011.
It was also named the Best Bakery in Providence in Rhode Island Monthly magazine's 2012 Best of Rhode Island reader-driven awards. Offering a vast menu of breakfast and lunch favorites, including freshly made muffins, scones, sandwiches, and delicious gourmet coffee options, LaSalle is a must experience.
Elmhurst serves up delicious international-themed food and fun parks
If you're looking to satisfy your international palette, the Los Andes restaurant on Chalkstone Avenue offers a burst of delicious Peruvian and Bolivian flavors with its vast menu of classic appetizers, fish and meat dishes, including its ceviche entrees, Ceviche Clasico and Ceviche de Pescado, and refreshing cocktails. Popular favorites include Cunape, a traditional Bolivian pastry; Causa Limena, a traditional Peruvian dish that combines chilled whipped potato and avocado puree with a chicken salad; and Pisco Sour, Peru's national drink.
If you're looking to walk off some of those extra pounds from all that delicious food and pastries, head to Fargnoli Park. Originally called Nelson Street Playground, the park is the perfect relaxing spot, especially for families, with amenities including a waterpark, concession stand, and baseball field.
For something a little more strenuous, it's worth tackling the popular Pleasant Valley Parkway trail that runs from Promenade Street up to Academy Avenue. For those seeking to release a little more competitive energy, not quite Elmhurst exactly, but only a short 7-minute drive into Mount Pleasant, is the Triggs Memorial Golf Course, ranked as one of the 14 best Municipal Golf Courses to play in the U.S. Of course, a simple scenic walk around the neighborhood could suffice, with its beautiful tree-lined streets, perfectly capturing the very essence of a New England neighborhood.
Take the scenic route to Elmhurst, Providence
Depending on where you're traveling from, you might want to avoid a very long drive to Elmhurst. In that case, your best option is to fly into the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, New England's "Fastest Growing Hub," approximately 11 miles away. However, if you are up for a road trip, taking the scenic route to Elmhurst is more than worth it. You can discover many New England seaside towns along the Massachusetts coast and explore more hidden gems that Providence and the rest of Rhode Island have to offer.
While there aren't any five-star or bed-and-breakfast lodgings directly within the Elmhurst neighborhood, visitors have a wide range of options in Providence, including the Omni Providence Hotel, the Residence Inn Providence Downtown, and Christopher Dodge House, all less than three miles away and under a 10-minute drive.
Elmhurst is always a worthwhile trip no matter the time of year. However, summer and early fall are the best months to visit, when the weather is warmer and has not yet reached the very low winter temperatures. If you're looking to explore an underrated, yet scenic and walkable neighborhood in the heart of Providence, Rhode Island, schedule Elmhurst into your travel plans.