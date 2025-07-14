One Of Providence's Best Neighborhoods Offers Tree-Lined Streets And College-Town Energy

The quaint yet vibrant neighborhood of Elmhurst is the home of Providence College. It's located in northwestern Providence, Rhode Island, about a 50-minute drive from Narragansett Town Beach, one of 16 incredible places in Rhode Island. Like a college town, Elmhurst exudes a certain youthful vitality, and it's common to see students and young professionals frequenting the local pubs and cafes. However, with its lush scenery, renovated historic buildings, numerous locally sourced small businesses, and quiet, tree-lined streets, Elmhurst is more than a haven for college students. It's also a quiet and ideal neighborhood for young professionals and families alike, particularly due to its overall low crime rate and affordable housing compared to other Providence neighborhoods.

A walkable neighborhood, Elmhurst offers visitors dining and shopping options, as well as fun outdoor activities. However, no visit to the neighborhood would be complete without a visit to the popular LaSalle Bakery. An Elmhurst staple with multiple locations, the local bakery and coffee shop has been producing stellar pastries, gourmet cakes, and homemade bread for more than 80 years. It has even garnered national attention, receiving the distinction of Retail Bakery of the Year from Modern Baking Magazine in 2011.

It was also named the Best Bakery in Providence in Rhode Island Monthly magazine's 2012 Best of Rhode Island reader-driven awards. Offering a vast menu of breakfast and lunch favorites, including freshly made muffins, scones, sandwiches, and delicious gourmet coffee options, LaSalle is a must experience.