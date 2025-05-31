New England's 'Fastest Growing Hub' Is A Surprising Little Airport With Affordable Parking And Nice Amenities
While some airports make you feel stressed out before you enter the terminal. Luckily, others run smoothly and efficiently, turning the dreariest intercity commute into a pleasant experience. Situated in Warwick, Rhode Island (approximately 10 minutes from downtown Providence), one airport that gets it right is Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD), often called TF Green by frequent fliers.
Although Rhode Island Airport Corporation recently announced its ranking as the fastest-growing commercial airport in the United States, with over 4 million passengers per year, Rhode Island T.F. International Airport hasn't lost its reputation for convenience. A far cry from the worst airports in the world, T.F. Green's parking is affordable, starting from approximately $12 per day at the time of writing, and travelers frequently praise the overall hassle-free experience. One passenger on Reddit went so far as to proclaim, "T.F. green might be the best airport in the country," citing the location, easy in and out, and destination list.
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport is a great option for passengers who commute often along the East Coast and want to avoid the hassle of flying in and out of Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). The airport offers over 100 daily nonstop flights to primarily East Coast destinations. However, hundreds of connecting flights open up Providence, Boston, and areas across New England to the world. United, Sun Country, Southwest, JetBlue, Allegiant, Delta, BermudAir, and American Airlines fly out of T.F. Green, while Breeze Airways uses the airport as a hub.
The experience at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport
Like Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP), another of America's best small airports with great amenities, Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport does its best to make passengers comfortable. Dogs with the PVD Pups program provide stress relief and a wagging tail, while volunteer musicians soothe passengers with lilting tunes. Travelers also have access to the ultra-tiny library, free Wi-Fi, an ATM, and 10 dining options, including Whalers Rhode Island Bar for draft beer and Providence Provisions for gastropub fare. Do a little pre-flight shopping at Gineva Murano Glass Jewelry, or grab a snack at Napatree Marketplace.
Although the Escape Lounge doesn't compare to the best airport lounges in the world, it has everything you need for a short stay, including complimentary food and drink, comfy chairs, and places to work or charge your device. In addition, the bar serves cocktails, wine, and barista-style coffee at no additional charge. Pre-book your lounge pass via Escape Lounges or show your Priority Pass card for free entry. There is also a separate lounge for military personnel and their families.
Although not technically an amenity, it's worth noting that T.F. Green is directly connected to the InterLink transportation hub by skywalk. Even if you're traveling during the snowy winter months, transitioning between modes of transportation is easy. Here, you can find the rental car facilities in one place, hop on an MBTA commuter train to Providence or Boston, or access the commuter parking garage.