New England's 'Fastest Growing Hub' Is A Surprising Little Airport With Affordable Parking And Nice Amenities

While some airports make you feel stressed out before you enter the terminal. Luckily, others run smoothly and efficiently, turning the dreariest intercity commute into a pleasant experience. Situated in Warwick, Rhode Island (approximately 10 minutes from downtown Providence), one airport that gets it right is Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD), often called TF Green by frequent fliers.

Although Rhode Island Airport Corporation recently announced its ranking as the fastest-growing commercial airport in the United States, with over 4 million passengers per year, Rhode Island T.F. International Airport hasn't lost its reputation for convenience. A far cry from the worst airports in the world, T.F. Green's parking is affordable, starting from approximately $12 per day at the time of writing, and travelers frequently praise the overall hassle-free experience. One passenger on Reddit went so far as to proclaim, "T.F. green might be the best airport in the country," citing the location, easy in and out, and destination list.

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport is a great option for passengers who commute often along the East Coast and want to avoid the hassle of flying in and out of Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). The airport offers over 100 daily nonstop flights to primarily East Coast destinations. However, hundreds of connecting flights open up Providence, Boston, and areas across New England to the world. United, Sun Country, Southwest, JetBlue, Allegiant, Delta, BermudAir, and American Airlines fly out of T.F. Green, while Breeze Airways uses the airport as a hub.