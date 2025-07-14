Hawaii's Volcanoes National Park Hides A One-Of-A-Kind Camping Experience In A Wild Eucalyptus Forest
When it comes to natural phenomena, volcanic eruptions have to be some of the most mind-blowing. Rumbling earth, fiery lava, and hot ash all create a spectacle like no other. Getting to witness an eruption can be tricky, though — Mother Earth has no schedule so it can take a bit of patience and a lot of luck to catch a glimpse of this performance. But did you know that some of the planet's more active volcanoes are in the United States? Kīlauea and Mauna Loa sit on Hawaii's Big Island in one of the most unusual national parks in the world, Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park.
Any trip into this natural wonderland is special, and combining it with other stops around Big Island, like the serene and artsy town of Volcano Village, will make for a magical vacation. However, one of the most unique things you can do is camp right beside these bellowing beasts. At Volcano House, a unique accommodation within the park, you can pitch up in a campsite just three miles from the best views of the Kīlauea Caldera and fall asleep to the sounds of its gentle rumbles. The Volcano House campsite is 4,000 feet above sea level and also right inside an eucalyptus grove, making for a wild and natural experience that is rare to find in today's hectic world.
How to get to Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park
Traveling to this spectacle of nature is surprisingly simple. You can fly onto Big Island from 14 mainland U.S. cities and more from within Hawai'i and Alaska. Most of these flights arrive at Kona International Airport but if you are traveling within the state, you might find it more convenient to fly to Hilo, which is the island's biggest settlement and much closer to the Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park. It's most common for people to rent a car upon arriving at the airport, as there is no public transport within the National Park. At the time of writing, a week's rental from Kona International Airport starts at $293.
If you don't want to rent a car, there are bus services from Hilo and Ocean View to the Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park with multiple daily departures in both directions, and until the end of 2025, the bus is free. If you've flown into Kona International Airport and won't hire a rental, you can take public transport from Kona to Hilo or to Ocean View, where you can connect to the National Park. The bus conveniently stops very near Volcano House, the accommodation that operates the campsite.
Small two-person cabins are available, or if you want more of an immersive camping experience, Volcano House will set up a rented tent for you so you don't need to worry about lugging heavy camping supplies on public transport. Bringing food isn't an issue, as there are multiple dining options at the main property as well.
What to do at Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park
Once you're inside the Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park and you've gotten cozy at camp, there are myriad things to do. The most prominent is, of course, eruption hunting. Eruptions can be unpredictable, but the park has webcams set up and regularly updates conditions (including safety and air quality notices) on its website so you can maximize your chances of seeing something magical. According to the National Park Service, an active volcano displays "lava fountains, flowing lava, and a strong glow, especially at night." Some of the best eruption viewing locations are conveniently very near the entrance to the park with enjoyable, accessible hikes or drives up to the scenic spots. These include at Uēkahuna, just 2.8 miles from the welcome station, and a viewpoint just a short walk from the welcome center.
There are also day hikes within the park during which you can marvel at ancient lava flows, lava tubes, and Petroglyphs from 1450 AD. If you're after something more intense, there are a number of backcountry hikes to sink your teeth into that will lead to the most magical and wild destinations. One of the top 10 exciting things to do on the Big Island includes a Volcanoes National Park bike tour, which is a great way to cover the vast expanse of lava fields in a shorter amount of time. Or, if you're after a more laid-back experience, you can drive the Crater Rim or Chain of Craters roads, which deliver you from scenic spot to scenic spot. However you choose to enjoy the Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, it will be a mystifying experience that reconnects you to the power of Mother Earth.