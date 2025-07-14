Hawaii's Volcanoes National Park Hides A One-Of-A-Kind Camping Experience In A Wild Eucalyptus Forest

When it comes to natural phenomena, volcanic eruptions have to be some of the most mind-blowing. Rumbling earth, fiery lava, and hot ash all create a spectacle like no other. Getting to witness an eruption can be tricky, though — Mother Earth has no schedule so it can take a bit of patience and a lot of luck to catch a glimpse of this performance. But did you know that some of the planet's more active volcanoes are in the United States? Kīlauea and Mauna Loa sit on Hawaii's Big Island in one of the most unusual national parks in the world, Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park.

Any trip into this natural wonderland is special, and combining it with other stops around Big Island, like the serene and artsy town of Volcano Village, will make for a magical vacation. However, one of the most unique things you can do is camp right beside these bellowing beasts. At Volcano House, a unique accommodation within the park, you can pitch up in a campsite just three miles from the best views of the Kīlauea Caldera and fall asleep to the sounds of its gentle rumbles. The Volcano House campsite is 4,000 feet above sea level and also right inside an eucalyptus grove, making for a wild and natural experience that is rare to find in today's hectic world.